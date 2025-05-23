Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, nier: Automata

Call Of Duty: Mobile — Season 5: Primal Reckoning Announced

Call Of Duty: Mobile revealed the next season on the way next week, as Season 5: Primal Reckoning adds some interesting content

Article Summary Season 5: Primal Reckoning for Call of Duty: Mobile launches May 28, 2025 with new content.

The classic Zoo map from Black Ops debuts, featuring an abandoned zoo setting for tactical battles.

Buy Machines in Battle Royale let players purchase weapons, Perks, and upgrades with in-game cash.

Exclusive NieR: Automata crossover event brings new objectives and unique themed rewards to unlock.

Activision has revealed the latest season coming to Call of Duty: Mobile this month, as Season 5: Primal Reckoning will launch next month. The look and feel is an odd one, but the shorthand is you're getting a ne Battle Pass, as well as a new map with the return of The Zoo, the addition of Buy Machines, and a new crossover with NieR: Automata. We have a few of the details from their latest blog below, as it will launch on May 28, 2025.

Call Of Duty: Mobile — Season 5: Primal Reckoning

The Zoo

First making its appearance in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, Zoo returns for its debut on mobile. The mid-sized map challenges Operators to survive in an abandoned zoo featuring a massive monorail track cutting through the aging facility. Well suited to the season's dystopian theme, Zoo offers a creative layout incorporating animal pens, gift shops, and other attractions in an overgrown, dilapidated setting.

Buy Machines

Buy Machines are deploying in Battle Royale on the Isolated Map in Season 5, offering another means of getting ahead of the competition! Purchase weapons, Perks, and Scorestreaks from the multiple Buy Stations that spawn across the map. Loot the environment for cash to purchase useful items like armor and ammo refills, unique weapons like the Purifier flamethrower, and different types of Perks. Eliminated Operators will drop their currency, so scoop it up and buy something nice for yourself. Don't forget to watch your back while shopping! NieR: Automata Take command of the elite YorHa Unit as they launch a counteroffensive against the Machine Lifeforms in an exciting collaborative event with NieR: Automata. Complete objectives to earn action points which can be spent to move through a branching path. Reach checkpoints, navigate counterattack routes, and collect Skill Chips to unlock exclusive routes. Conduct the counterattack successfully to earn rewards like the Kui Ji – YoRHa No. 9 Type S operator and four different melee weapons themed around NieR.

