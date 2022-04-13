FarmVille 3 Will Be Getting Released In Japan Soon

Zynga revealed this morning that they will be bringing FarmVille 3 over to Japan as the game will be ported over to mobile in Japanese. From what we can tell, this is still going to be the game that's been popular in the west since it was released late last year, just translated into Japanese. It's an interesting move as the company hasn't really done a ton of work with the franchise outside of North America and Europe beyond making it accessible through multiple languages in the main text of the game. You can check out the trailer for the new version below, as this version of the game is available today.

Start your own animal farm from the ground up by breeding and building a thriving farm! You build the farm and decide which animals to raise and breed. You choose which animal habitats to renovate and where to expand your farm. It's up to you to build the biggest, most impressive animal farm for breeding and farming in all the village. Enjoy the latest in a line of amazing farm games and harvest games from Zynga! Become a master farmer in this harvest game as you make your own animal collection, choosing from hundreds of types, including specialty breeds like Alpacas. Each animal breed gives you a unique farm good, such as milk, eggs or wool, that you can sell, trade, or use to complete orders and improve your farm crops from day to day. These farm goods can be anything, ranging from a saddle, to cream, bacon, mushrooms, sheep milk, fine feather, horse hair, or buffalo milk!

Match and mate your animals to raise them and discover new breeds, like a Steinbacher Goose, Emu, Tudanca Cow, Blue Peacock, American Guinea Hog, Bourbon Turkey, or a Scarlet Macaw! In this farming game for free, each new breed produces rare farm goods to help my farm grow!

Raise all your favorite and exotic animals, including an Embden Goose, Shorthorn Cow, Brown Alpaca, Flame Llama, Hedgehog, Red Squirrel, and American Painted Horse!

Customize and design your family ranch home with hundreds of unique decorations, building styles, farmhands' outfits, and more for you, your Farmhands, and your animals to enjoy. Your adventure is entirely for you to customize!

Use the weather to improve your farm. Check the forecast in this harvest game for perfect farming weather and plan for a healthy harvest of hay, crops, and more.

Make your own baked goods to sell, including Bread, Carrot Cake, Apple Pie, Mushroom Pizza, Tuna Casserole, Seafood Paella, and much more!

In this free farming game, build a team of specialized Farmhands, ranging from heavy-duty lumberjacks to talented cooks to help your farmhouse. Level them up to unlock new skills and recipes and improve their farming abilities.

Expand your world with exotic breeds, such as a Brown Bear, Polar Bear, Penguin, Red Kangaroo, Arctic Fox, Fennec Fox, Red Fox, Red Panda, Grey Wolf, Black Wolf, Bog Turtle, Black Marsh Turtle, Brown Kangaroo, Skunk, Tibetan Sand Fox, Macaroni Penguin, Alligator Snapping Turtle, and Elephant!

Join a Co-Op and complete special events to unlock new farm animals and special items to help progress in this free farm game.