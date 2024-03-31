Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Vanguard

EVE Vanguard Launches First Major Content Update

CCP Games has added a new major update to EVE Vanguard this month, including a mining laser prototypeand a new combat suit.

Article Summary CCP Games rolls out major update for EVE Vanguard with new gear.

Introducing a prototype mining laser to harvest valuable minerals.

New Warclone combat suit adds stealth and visual distinction.

Top players on the leaderboard to be rewarded with up to 3000 PLEX.

CCP Games recently launched the first major content update for EVE Vanguard, as the game has added a few key items that might help you out. This particular update comes with a new mining laser prototype, a new combat suit for the Vanguard warclones to utilize, and new contracts that provide mercenaries a choice between sides in the middle of the New Eden conflict. We have more notes from the developers below, along with a couple of quotes, as you can get the finer details from the game's website.

EVE Vanguard – March 2024 Update

As with all previous First Strike playtests, players can compete to gain rewards. By completing contracts and successfully extracting, Vanguard mercenaries will be placed on a leaderboard that will handsomely reward the top 10 players with up to 3000 PLEX.

Mining Laser Prototype: Seize valuable mineral resources with the mining laser. Carefully survey the environment to identify surface deposits and extract ore from nodes, which is essential for accomplishing contract objectives.

Seize valuable mineral resources with the mining laser. Carefully survey the environment to identify surface deposits and extract ore from nodes, which is essential for accomplishing contract objectives. Mining and Salvage Contracts: Directly contribute to Suppression or Corruption efforts on the front lines of New Eden. Each completed contract feeds into the ongoing interstellar conflict, including skirmishes over territory in the warzones, the ongoing pirate insurgency, and overarching territorial alignment, intertwining EVE Vanguard gameplay with the persistent world of EVE Online.

Directly contribute to Suppression or Corruption efforts on the front lines of New Eden. Each completed contract feeds into the ongoing interstellar conflict, including skirmishes over territory in the warzones, the ongoing pirate insurgency, and overarching territorial alignment, intertwining EVE Vanguard gameplay with the persistent world of EVE Online. New Warclone Suit: Equip a sleek suit with a slimmer profile, designed with dexterity in mind. The new suit's unique appearance enables Vanguard mercenaries to visually distinguish fellow players from hostile NPCs on the battlefield for enhanced tactical awareness.

"We're dedicated to developing EVE Vanguard hand-in-hand with our passionate community," said Scott Davis, Lead Product Manager atCCP London. "Showcasing the prototype mining laser and evolution of the warclone suit reinforces our dedication to an open development process where players can tangibly impact the game's direction."

"As EVE Vanguard continues to evolve, the community's feedback following each First Strike playtest has led us to make subtle yet impactful enhancements to gameplay," said Emily Akland, Senior Brand Manager for EVE Vanguard. "The new mining laser prototype brings a strategic layer to resource gathering and is the first demonstration of our commitment to delivering our vision for the ultimate sci-fi sandbox FPS experience."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!