Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: FashionVerse, Mean Girls

FashionVerse Launches New Collaboration With Mean Girls

FashionVerse is trying to make Fetch happen, as they have launched a new collaboration with the modern version of Mean Girls.

Article Summary New FashionVerse x Mean Girls mobile game event now live.

Create outfits and scenes inspired by 2024 Mean Girls musical.

Complete challenges to access the iconic Burn Book and prizes.

Event ends April 25, but win exclusive 2000s fashion items to keep.

Tilting Point, Hilfiger Ventures, and Brandible have all revealed a new collaboration for the mobile game FashionVerse as Mean Girls have walked through the door. This new limited-time event will bring the fashion and other aspects of the 2024 teen musical to the game, as you will design outfits, props, and scenes inspired by the movie. You'll even have access to the notorious Burn Book, which you'll be able to obtain by completing various challenges to win an exclusive prize. We have more info below, as the event is now live in the game.

FashionVerse x Mean Girls

players can recreate scenes inspired by the brilliantly funny and endlessly quotable film. From Regina George's room to the hallways of North Shore High School and the lunch table where pink is an absolute must on Wednesdays, FashionVerse is making players' "groolest" fantasies come to life. The Plastics have a strict dress policy but thanks to the newest attire in the game, players shouldn't have a problem hanging with the teen royalty of Mean Girls. Shirts, skirts, earrings, high heels, jackets, glasses, purses and an endless amount of pink will be at players' disposal as they can dress their photorealistic avatars whichever way they please – just no hoop earrings. And, of course, the animosity-filled Burn Book will be available as well.

To win exclusive 2000s-inspired fashion items in the game such as cropped cardigans, plaid skirts and other pink-infused clothing, players will have to complete 12 challenges. FashionVerse will have scenes and characters inspired by the movie to style such as The Plastics, Cady, Janis, and everyone's favorite teacher Ms. Norbury along with some of the most iconic scenes including the Spring Fling Dance. Although the event ends April 25, the prizes will stay in the game if unlocked before the end date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!