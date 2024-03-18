Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Announced For 2025

Nearly 25 years after the last Fatal Fury game was released, SNK announced Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves will be coming in 2025.

Article Summary

Trailer showcases new moves, characters like Rock Howard and Preecha.

The game introduces the REV System, elevating combat excitement.

Features evolved classic systems and experience-tailored controls.

SNK dropped a major announcement overnight as they have confirmed Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves will be released sometime in 2025. Nearly 25 years since the last major Fatal Fury title was released, they have now brought the series back with a sequel to that game, Fatal Fury: Mark of the Wolves. The game clearly will take cues from modern titles like Street Fighter 6 and Samurai Shodown, as they have stepped into a new realm with a mix of classic characters and new faces. As you can see from both of the trailers that came out today, we get a look at Rock Howard, Terro Bogard, Hotaru Futuba, Tizoc, and Preecha, showing off some classic moves and new mechanics. Enjoy the trailers as we now wait for more info to come in, most likely around EVO 2024.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

