Battlefield 2042: Crimson Front Event Has Launched Today

Battlefield 2042 has launched a new event today as players can fight on the Crimson Front, bringing rewards and more for the next two weeks.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE have launched the latest event for Battlefield 2042, as Crimson Front is live on the servers right now. Along with a new fight dressed in red, the two-week event will give you a chance to earn rewards in the game or just buy them if you're lazy or don't have the time to play them as part of store bundles. You'll also be getting a Double XP weekend so that you have a chance to really level up and earn some of these items. We have the details for you below.

Battlefield 2042: Crimson Front

Unfolding amidst the unprecedented global assault by the TPC's Ground Forces, Crimson Front centers around The Red Hand, an experienced and lethal battalion known for pushing the front lines and never falling back. Players ready for a challenge are guaranteed thrilling combat scenes and intense strategy play. An iteration of the Frontlines Mode from Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, players can experience intense 20v20 close-quarter action on a clearly defined frontline, aiming to push the enemy off the map in a classic tug-of-war combat style. Available to play on Haven, Reclaimed, Discarded, and Redacted, players must secure the sectors, deploy MCOMS, and hold the line.

Rewards & Items

New rewards are available to earn or purchase. Earn Ribbons by playing Frontlines to unlock rewards which are also purchasable separately as store bundles during the Crimson Front event bundles. Earnable items (reduces bundle price when earned): Blood Lotus – Epic Weapon Charm

Skull Curator – Epic DXR-1 Skin

Crimson Oath – Epic Boris Skin

Fractures – Rare Player Card Tag

STORE BUNDLES

The Red Hand – 1750 Battlefield Coins Bound by Blood – Angel Legendary Skin Grave Reminder – Legendary AK 5C Skin Death's Hold – Epic Railgun Pistol Skin Blood Lotus – Epic Weapon Charm Breaking Point – Rare Player Card



Stranglehold – 1000 Battlefield Coins Hand of Death – Sundance Epic Skin Bloodshot – Epic GOL Sniper Magnum Skin Skull Curator – Epic DXR-1 Skin Hemothorax – Epic Weapon Charm Red Cell – Rare Player Card Tag



Blood Pact – 1000 Battlefield Coins Crimson Oath – Boris Epic Skin Dead Petals – Epic SFAR-M GL Skin Bone Collector – Epic EMKV90-TOR Skin Epic XP Booster What Remains – Rare Weapon Charm Fractures – Rare Player Card Tag



Crimson Front Bundle – 3500 Battlefield Coins The "The Red Hand", "Stranglehold", and "Blood Pact" in a combined bundle.



