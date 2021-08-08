TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Heracross Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Regional-themed Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Heracross cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Hercross picks in the comments below.

The first Heracross just might be the best one. Here, we see Heracross in an over-the-shoulder shot as it squares up with Pinsir. Well, less over-the-shoulder than over-the-pinchers. Heracross is drawn here by lead Pokémon artist and designer Ken Sugimori for the iconic Neo Genesis set that introduced Generation Two to the TCG. Not only is the look of the card nostalgic, but the holofoil is absolutely immaculate. Sugimori's artwork leaves a ton of room on on the card for the galaxy foil to do its thing, giving us a great chance at pulling a card with swirl.

Unfortunately, the 22-card Movie Commemoration Random Pack set was never released in English. It is part of a string of promotional mini-sets that were Japan-exclusive, including this set as well as slightly smaller sets commemorating the tenth and eleventh Pokémon movies. Here, we see Heracross as illustrated by the 2009 Pikachu Project letting out a killer attack with Beautifly backing it up.

We move to the XY era with this Furious Fists Heracross EX Full Art by Ryo Ueda. The style of these cards is unbeatable to me, both then and now. Full Art EXs use golden lineart for the Pokémon, black borders, detailed backgrounds, and a heavy texture on the cards. This Heracross is a great example of why these cards felt like special pulls. In the years to come, I believe we'll look back on this era with immense affection.