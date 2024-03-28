Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Czech Games Edition, SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Board Game Revealed

Czech Games Edition revealed their lateswt sci-fi tabletop game on the way called SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence.

Explore planets and moons, launch probes, and analyze data as a scientific institution.

Utilize over 200 unique cards featuring real technologies and discoveries.

Strategize to make the biggest discovery in understanding alien life within our galaxy.

Czech Games Edition revealed their latest sci-fi board game on the way as SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence will arrive later this year. This brand new title for 1–4 players, you lead a scientific institution that has been tasked with searching for traces of life out in space. The game is based on research currently being done on Earth, as they have developed new tech to seek out things beyond Earth. We have more info and a trailer here, as the game will launch sometime in Q4 2024.

SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

Players will explore nearby planets and their moons by launching probes from Earth while taking advantage of ever-shifting planetary positions. Decide whether to land on their surface to collect valuable samples, or stay in orbit for a broader survey. Additionally, by directing your telescopes to gaze into distant star systems, you may detect traces of alien signals or undiscovered exoplanets, and collect promising data to examine and study back home. Back on Earth, you can invest in upgrading your equipment so you can analyze incoming data more efficiently, boost your telescope signal capacity, or increase your supply of resources—all to expand the scope of your search that could lead to a discovery of extraterrestrial life forms.

You will also make use of over 200 cards to aid your efforts or focus your research in a particular direction for additional bonuses and rewards. Each card has a unique effect and illustration, and depicts real-life technologies, projects, and discoveries (like the ISS, Large Hadron Collider, Perseverance rover, Voyager probe, and many more). Finding traces of extraterrestrial life is only a matter of time—utilize the resources you have at your disposal strategically and you may well end up being the one to make the biggest scientific contribution towards advancing our understanding of alien life within our galaxy. SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence pays homage to space and planetary exploration, astronomy, ongoing search for signs of life in the vastness of space, and efforts to understand the nature of life in the universe.

