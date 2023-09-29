Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail Next Major Update Arrives Mid-October

HoYoverse gave new information this morning about the next update for Honkai: Star Rail, as we'll see it released in a few weeks.

HoYoverse held a special livestream this morning for Honkai: Star Rail, as the developers revealed when the next major update will be released. The team ran down everything the game will have to offer in a few weeks as you'll see several new areas be added, a new Planar Infinity event, a new game to play in Aetherium Wars, three new characters added to the mix, and so much more. We have the full list of notes from the team below along with the latest trailer, as this update will go live on October 11.

"After successfully annihilating Phantylia, resolving the Ambrosial Arbor crisis, and taking part in the restoration of the Xianzhou Luofu, the Old Weapons Testing Ground and Pillars of Creation in Jarilo-VI will be uncovered for the very first time, serving as essential stages of the story and gameplay in Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.4. Topaz, a rising star in Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC)'s Strategic Investment Department, is heading to Jarilo-VI to deal with the intergalactic business-related agenda, where the Astral Express Crew weighs in and drill down to the core issue of the relation between the frozen plant and IPC. Trailblazers are also invited to join Aetherium Wars, a universally recognized leading video game. Participants need to leverage Aether Spirits, digital replicas of creatures, to build and train their own combat companions. To secure a spot in the Tournament on Jarilo-VI, contestants must collect and nurture Aether Spirits within Victory Zones located in different areas. As players advance through the competition, more formidable "Overlord Aether Spirits" will be obtained, which can be developed to boost their combat prowess. The deeper Trailblazers delve into the competition, the fiercer the fights become."

"Three new playable characters, including Jingliu, Topaz & Numby, Guinaifen will be arriving in Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.4, and our old friend, Seele, will be coming along the ride with them! Jingliu, a living Xianzhou legend, and General Jing Yuan's previous master, was once the strongest sword master on the Luofu as one of the High-Cloud Quintet. According to Xianzhou records, she was taken by the Ten-Lords before the onset of mara and subsequently detained in The Shackling Prison. The famous confrontation with her apprentice, Jing Yuan, would come later, and what happened afterward and the reason why she returned to Luofu, remain a secret. On the battlefield, Jingliu is an Ice-Type character following the Path of Destruction who uses two different states in combat. Whether in her normal state or in the throes of her red-eyed Spectral Transmigration state, there is no doubt that Jingliu is a peerless sword master, capable of overcoming intimidating challenges and enemies with her experience, skills, elegance, and mara-cursed power!"

"Topaz, who has been mentioned before, is an up-and-coming talent in the IPC. Numby, a Warp Trotter, is Topaz's trusty sidekick, both at work and out on the battlefield! Numby is keen to sniff out wealth to help with security checks, debt settlements, and calculations. Together with Topaz, they traverse the cosmos, resolving any debt disputes that could threaten the IPC's operations. Topaz and Numby are Fire-Type characters following the Path of The Hunt. Their collective wisdom can finally be leveraged for the exploration by the Astral Express. Trailblazers can witness and utilize unique effects and damages during Topaz & Numby enjoyable interactions."

"Another character, Guinaifen, will also make her debut. She is a street performer of many talents, such as livestreaming and Kuaiban. Even though she's not a local to the Xianzhou, she is super into its vast and profound culture. Guinaifen is a Fire-Type character following the Path of Nihility. Her battle skills center around using firecrackers, which Xianzhou citizens supposedly used to fend off dangerous monsters according to ancient myth. Her adherence to the Xianzhou's cultures and traditions is likely the biggest reason why the locals support her. Besides roaming the universe, Trailblazers are also welcome to join in the Time to feast! Astral Express Pit Stop event to taste delicious food cooked by the conductor and "chef" Pom-Pom. Participants will be able to enjoy Honkai: Star Rail's specialized meals and obtain selective merchandise."

