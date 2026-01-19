Posted in: Games, Remedy Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: FBC: Firebreak, Rogue Protocol

FBC: Firebreak Releases New Rogue Protocol Update

FBC: Firebreak has been given a new free update this week, as players have a new mode and a free weekend with Rogue Protocol

Article Summary FBC: Firebreak releases the free Rogue Protocol update with new Endless Shift mode for all players.

Endless Shift offers endless waves, unique runs, and currency-based upgrades for team survival gameplay.

Progress in Endless Shift unlocks exclusive cosmetics and upgrades that impact main Crisis missions.

Enjoy a free Steam weekend and Double XP event from January 23-25 to experience new content and rewards.

Remedy Entertainment has released the second major update for FBC: Firebreak, as players now have the Rogue Protocol content for free. The update kind of comes with no fanfare, not even a trailer to show it off, but it does add some fun items to the mix, such as the new Endless Shift mode. What's more, they're preparing a free weekend a few days from now. We have the full details from the team for you below.

FBC: Firebreak – Rogue Protocol

Endless Shift sends teams of Firebreakers into sealed sections of the Oldest House, where survival depends on teamwork, risk-taking, and rapid adaptation. Each run pits squads against increasingly dangerous waves of Hiss enemies, rewarding successful combat with a new currency called Corruption. Corruption can be spent between waves to unlock Enhancements, weapons, and gear upgrades. No two runs of Endless Shift play out the same, encouraging experimentation and high-stakes decision-making from players.

Progression in Endless Shift extends beyond individual runs. Completing Shifts (runs) unlocks new Enhancements for future attempts, exclusive cosmetics, and allows select upgrades earned in the mode to temporarily carry over into standard Crisis missions, directly tying Endless Shift into the core FBC: Firebreak experience. In addition to Endless Shift, the Rogue Protocol update includes cool new weapon inspection animations, new cosmetic items, gameplay improvements, and a range of bug fixes and stability updates.

Free Steam Weekend & Double XP Event

To celebrate the launch of Major Update Rogue Protocol and the Endless Shift mode, FBC: Firebreak will be free to play on Steam between January 23-25 at 10am PT, allowing new players to jump in and experience Endless Shift and the entire game at no cost. Alongside the free weekend, Remedy is running a Double XP event across all platforms, giving players twice the experience points from all activities for the duration of the event. This makes it the perfect time to level up, unlock new rewards, and experiment with new builds.

