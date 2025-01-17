Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Dungeon Fighter Online

Dungeon Fighter Online Releases New "Fight Update"

Dungeon Fighter Online has a bunch of new content and upgrades out now, as the game receieved the new Fight Update today.

Female Fighter classes get revamped visuals and skills for enhanced gameplay.

Challenge the God of Mist Raid in Hard Mode with up to 12 players.

Participate in new events like Face the Oracle for exclusive rewards.

Nexon has released a new update for Dungeon Fighter Online this week, as the new Fight Update brings with it several upgrades and new content. The game has given women fighters some new additions, as well as a new enemy in Hard Mode, plus several events over the next few weeks. We have the finer details below as the update is live.

Dungeon Fighter Online – Fight Update

The Fight Update features a variety of brand-new content for both returning players and newcomers, including:

Exciting New Visuals & Skills for the Four Female Fighter Advancements: Explore the revamped visuals and skills of the four Female Fighter advancements: Striker, Nen Master, Brawler, and Grappler. The revamped skills are both visually stunning and more functional, providing a more action-packed and streamlined gameplay experience.

Explore the revamped visuals and skills of the four Female Fighter advancements: Striker, Nen Master, Brawler, and Grappler. The revamped skills are both visually stunning and more functional, providing a more action-packed and streamlined gameplay experience. Conquer the God of Mist Raid in Hard Mode: Players can form parties of up to 12 players to battle the God of Mist with revamped systems, challenging patterns, and all-new dramatic cutscenes! Also, players can unlock their weapons' full potential by clearing Hard Mode and activating the Ruminations of the First Memory to boost Fame, overall damage, and special God of Mist Weapon effects.

Additionally, five all-new enticing events have also been added to help players challenge the new Hard Mode raid content; here are the first of those events, which are available now:

Face the Oracle: Complete the God of Mist Raid in Hard Mode within the first four weeks of its release to earn exclusive honorary cosmetics. Players can join the vanguard of veteran Adventurers and display their strength to all of Arad with various unlockable costumes, Party Request Frames, and more!

Complete the God of Mist Raid in Hard Mode within the first four weeks of its release to earn exclusive honorary cosmetics. Players can join the vanguard of veteran Adventurers and display their strength to all of Arad with various unlockable costumes, Party Request Frames, and more! Fight! Female Fighter Level-Up Event: Receive full support for leveling up your new Female Fighter characters! Pick one of the four Female Fighter advancements and dive into the latest content right away. Choose between the hard-hitting Striker, mystical Nen Master, poison-oozing Brawler, or flashy Grappler to conquer the world of Dungeon Fighter Online. Reach max level 110 in no time and complete special mission milestones to prepare yourself to face off against Arad's most formidable foes!

