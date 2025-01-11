Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Adds High Lord Hero Freyja

A new free update has been added to Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as the devs have given players a new character in High Lord Freyja

Article Summary Discover High Lord Freyja in Seven Knights Idle Adventure's latest update by Netmarble.

Experience new events, including the Celestial Fortress Dungeon with exciting rewards.

Unlock and power up High Lord Freyja in Shackles of Destiny season.

Explore new stages and expand your journey to the Infinite Tower's 2400F.

Netmarble has released a new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure this week, as they have added a new character with the High Lord hero, Freyja. The update is totally free and gives you this new option to play with, along with some limited-time events taking place over the next few weeks. We have more details about it below as the update is now live.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure – High Lord Freyja

The new update features the third High Lord hero, Freyja. As the leader of the Celestial Guardians, she is the first non-Seven-Knights hero to arrive as a High Lord hero. Freyja is a ranged-type hero who increases the Attack modifier of Critical Hits and Active Skills. Additionally, she can decrease damage taken at the same time and synergize with other heroes. Players can obtain the High Lord Freyja through an in-game event. The ranged-type Legendary hero Mist, an ultimate combat weapon who obeys Freyja's order, has been introduced as well. Mist can inflict Curse Debuff to the hit target and remove all advantageous buffs from the target.

Players can now experience the new season of Shackles of Destiny, where they can obtain and strengthen the High Lord Freyja. Other High Lord heroes, including High Lord Rudy and High Lord Dellons, can also be obtained through playing Shackles of Destiny. Other content updates include the introduction of stages 28,801 to 29,600 and expansion of the Infinite Tower to 2400F. Several in-game events are available for players to enjoy through January 22. The Celestial Fortress Dungeon Event allows players to challenge a special themed dungeon and offers a chance to earn various rewards such as Legendary Hero Selection Tickets, Legendary Hero Summon Tickets, Celestial Fortress Chests and more. In addition, the Hyper Boost Pass event provides diverse resources to strengthen heroes, including Rainbow Ores, Dices, Elixirs, and Hero Strengthening Stones.

