Cozy Cooking Game Foxy Dumplings Announced For 2026

There's a new cooking title on the way for 2026, as Foxy Dumplings will have you take your time to make some creative dishes

Article Summary Foxy Dumplings is a cozy cooking game where you play as a fox chef serving unique dumplings in your own eatery.

Explore 12 cultures, cook authentic recipes, and invent new culinary creations using 60+ ingredients and toppings.

Manage your food truck, grow over 40 plants in a greenhouse, and bond with local communities through side quests.

Enjoy cooking mini-games, story-driven gameplay, kitchen upgrades, and share your creations on in-game Foxtagram.

Indie game developer and publisher Soft Crunch Games has revealed their new cozy cooking game, Foxy Dumplings. As the title suggests, you'll be playing as a fox chef who has their own restaurant, serving up dumplings to customers that are both pre-planned and available for you to make your own recipes out of. The game has no release date beyond the idea that it will launch sometime in 2026, so for now, enjoy the trailer and details here.

Foxy Dumplings

Meet Lisa, a professional chef who, after experiencing burnout, decides to get back on her feet and rediscover her joy of cooking. Armed with her family's dumpling recipe, she sets out into the world to explore different cultures and recipes and win the hearts of food lovers everywhere with her food truck! And since cooking brings people together, she'll not only be serving meals, but also helping local communities, growing plants, and developing new recipes, all while managing both the economic aspects of her small business, as well as customer satisfaction, and of course, trying to keep the work-life balance and finding the time to rest.

12 different cultures and authentic dumpling recipes from around the world!

Dozens of cooking-focused mini-games

Over 40 plants to grow in your own greenhouse

More than 60 different ingredients and toppings are available for you to develop your own recipes

In-game Foxtagram allows you not only to take and post pictures of the dishes you've cooked, but also to share them with friends outside the game!

New equipment and upgrades are waiting for those who love to expand their kitchen capabilities

Dozens of decorations that can help attract

Many main and side missions for you to help local communities

New challenges await creative chefs every day

Engaging storyline and charming aesthetics with no AI!

Full controller and touchscreen support

