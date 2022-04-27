Pokémon TCG Reveals 2022 Illustration Contest Entries: Charizard Pt 2

Get ready for a new series here at Bleeding Cool that will show off some of the best Pokémon TCG artwork you've ever seen. There is an interesting twist, though. These illustrations are not, in fact, coming to an upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion like our other preview series. In fact, most of these will never become cards at all. What you're seeing in this series is a collection of the annual Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest submissions that have now been made public. These are my personal selections from the Top 300 submissions as picked by TPCI. Today, let's take a look at some more Charizard cards included in this bunch.

Two cute ones here! Torako depicts Charizard cuddling with a Charmander. While Charmander sleeps, Charizards eyes are open, staring at its child. A very nice touch, showing strong use of character and emotion. Speaking of emotion, Fujimoto Gold evokes the episode of the Pokémon anime where Charmander was stranded in the raid, shielding its tail so it didn't flicker out. Now, Gold depicts a fully evolved Charizard easily able to shield his tail with his wing.

Artists Miyanose Natsumi and Rondo both depict beautiful scenes in their submissions. The former uses lush colors and a dynamic angle to show Charizard in a field as the sky is painted pink by the sunset. The latter shows Charizard in an unlikely location — a brush of flowers — as it avoids burning the floral beauty by curling its tail inward.

Susumu Kuroi perfectly captures the Pokémon house style but adds their own flare in this action-packed card by adding another Charizard. Finally, we get a Charizard lighting its area with the flames of its tail as the sun begins to rise below

That concludes our journey through these incredible submissions to the Pokémon TCG 2022 Illustration contest. For more illustrations, you can check out the entire collection right here.