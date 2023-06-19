Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fuecoco, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 8: Fuecoco Line

Fuecoco and its evolutions Crocalor and Skeledirge were introduced to the Pokémon TCG with March 2023's Scarlet & Violet base set.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's move on to the Fire-type Pokémon.

Fuecoco is the Fire-type Starter of Paldea. It evolves into Crocalor who then evolves into the Fire/Ghost-type Skeledirge. Fuecoco's Dex entries read:

It lies on warm rocks and uses the heat absorbed by its square-shaped scales to create fire energy. Its flame sac is small, so energy is always leaking out. This energy is released from the dent atop Fuecoco's head and flickers to and fro.

Artist Akira Komayama illustrates this card. Komoyama has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Call of Legends. Some of his recent memorable cards include Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign and Starmie V Character Super Rare with Misty from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Artist kantaro takes on the evolution Crocalor and nagimiso delivers a holographic rare showing the power of this family's ultimate evolution, Skeledirge.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

