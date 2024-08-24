Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Alterna Vvelt - Blue Exorcist Another Story, Aniplex of America

Alterna Vvelt – Blue Exorcist Another Story Releases New Trailer

Aniplex of America revealed new artwork for Alterna Vvelt - Blue Exorcist Another Story, as we got a new trailer for the game

Aniplex of America revealed the latest trailer for their upcoming mobile title, Alterna Vvelt – Blue Exorcist Another Story, along with NYCC artwork. First off, as you can see here, the team released this new piece of artwork that will be on full display as part of the game's presence at New York Comic Con, giving off some classic JRPG vibes. Meanwhile, what is officially the third trailer released for the game, they show off a little something of everything for the mobile title as you explore the city and get a taste of the action to come. Enjoy the content as they are still pre-registering people for iOS and Android on their website.

Alterna Vvelt – Blue Exorcist Another Story

Assiah, where humans live, and Gehenna, where evil lives. These two dimensions essentially cannot intervene with each other, but demons can interfere with Assiah by possessing physical objects. However, some humans—exorcists—take it upon themselves to drive out the demons. The duties of an exorcist are broad and consist not only of exorcism but also range from preventing disasters or terrorism-related to demons to listening to the worries of the local residents. In contrast to the exorcists engaged at the front lines against demons, there are many others who are overwhelmed by daily chores at the Japan Branch of the Knights of the True Cross.

In order to protect the lives of the local residents, they take on all manner of odd jobs, from solving unnatural phenomena to making offerings at forgotten shrines, to debugging the exorcist support app, TapChat. One day, a fire breaks out in the Hyakusai Pagoda, one of the personal collections of possessed relics owned by Mephisto Pheles, the Preceptor of the Japan Branch. Since then, there have been ever-increasing eyewitness reports of unfamiliar evils lurking within True Cross Academy Town. What set fire to Hyakusai Pagoda, and what drew evil to that place? The disaster will set into motion a new chapter in the exorcists' lives.

