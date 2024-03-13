Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fender

Fender Has Added One Of Its Classic Guitars To Fortnite

Fender and Epic Games have come together to add one of the most famous guitars ever known to Fortnite in a new crossover.

Article Summary Epic Games partners with Fender, bringing iconic guitars to Fortnite's Item Shop.

Stratocaster and Precision Bass models available in various colors for players.

New Windmill Stomp Emote released, complementing the Fender guitar experience.

Fender x Fortnite collaboration highlights music's role in the game's evolving culture.

Epic Games has joined forces with Fender to bring about one of the most iconic guitars to Fortnite as part of the Fortnite Festival. Players now have access to both the Fender Stratocaster Electric Guitar and Precision Bass, both of which have been added to the Item Shop this evening as two new versions of the axe for you to carry around within the Festival, as well as to use in the main game as part of your arsenal as you break items with a guitar that has been broken over thousands of amps over the decades.

The team has also added the Windmill Stomp Emote to the game, which is a perfect addition to have with one of these guitars, as it will have you gaming out and dancing as part of your victory. Hopefully, this is the start of a longer partnership between the two, because Fender has a massive catalog of designs that music fans would probably love to be carrying around. We have more info on both guitars below as you can snag them in the shop right now!

Fender x Fortnite

With two of Fender's most celebrated instruments, players will have the ability to rock out with friends to popular songs in Fortnite Festival's Main Stage or create their own unique mix in Fortnite Festival's Jam Stage and in Battle Royale. Over the years, through numerous live in-game performances to music video debuts, Epic has shown that Fortnite and music go hand in hand. The latest partnership with Fender further solidifies the game's commitment to working with the most established and forward-thinking brands in music. Purchasable in-game models include the Fender Stratocaster, available in Black, Fiesta Red and Lake Placid Blue finishes, whilst the Precision Bass is being featured in the Black, Buttercream, and Tidepool colorways.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!