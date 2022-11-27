Ferrari Unveils It's First Digital Design: Vision Gran Turismo

Ferrari has unveiled its first completely digital car design as it introduced the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo at the 2022 Nations Cup Grand Final. Essentially showing off a car specifically made for the video game series, this is everything you would expect from the automobile maker forged into a sleek creation. This is a futuristic-looking single-seater that comes with an extreme version of the V6, which was recently adopted on the Ferrari 499P, as well as three electric motors, extreme aerodynamics, advanced dynamic controls, and a futuristic design that hints at Sports Prototypes of the '60s and '70s. You'll be able to check out the full-scale design study in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from December 15th, 2022, through March 2023. We have the full set of notes from the company below along with more visuals for you to check out.

"The design of the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo was conceived around the idea of a speed form with very geometric, sharp, angular lines that nevertheless underlie a very organic shape. This contrast has a disruptive effect, as the plasticity of the external and internal surfaces binds with the geometric precision of the lines, creating a car with an immediately recognizable character, the architecture of which centers around an advanced aerodynamic concept based on two imposing side channels. This solution has been patented by Ferrari and directs the airflow from the front underbody, around the cockpit, and over the striking side pods. This solution generates extremely efficient aerodynamic downforce thanks to the variation in momentum and the suction created by the central part of the underbody. The rear aerodynamics were developed using concepts inspired by the Ferrari 499P, particularly in terms of the diffuser and the rear biplane wing. Lastly, the front S-Duct and the integrated air vents on the wheelarches further boost aerodynamic efficiency and high-speed stability."

"The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo sports the same 120-degree 3-liter turbo V6 architecture adopted on the 296 GTB, 296 GTS, and 296 GT3 that also powers the new 499P. However, in this installation, there were no technical regulation constraints to comply with, so it was further honed to unleash genuinely extreme performance. In this particular configuration, the engine is tuned to deliver a massive 1030 cv at 9000 rpm, with an additional 240 kW (326 cv) available from three electric motors, one on the rear axle and one on each of the front wheels. Ferrari worked with Gran Turismo to ensure that the exhilarating engine sound of this innovative powertrain is faithfully reproduced to give SIM racers an even more realistic racing experience."

"The bodyshell of the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo appears as if suspended over the flat, carbon-fiber underbody, which incorporates all the car's technical components, thus giving purity to the shape. The chassis is designed to emphasize the car's lateral dynamics in on-the-limit handling. The powertrain layout guarantees an optimal front-rear weight balance and an extremely low center of gravity to the benefit of the AWD. The elasto-kinematic suspension setup was developed around the performance characteristics of the tires used in Gran Turismo™ together with the car's aerodynamic balance, the aim being to guarantee superlative performance on both torturously winding city circuits and traditional endurance race tracks."

"The suspension is designed to maintain the tyre contact patch to ensure maximum traction, thereby allowing the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo to deliver 1100 Nm of rear torque from the combined ICE and MGU-K to the road. The result? Peerless performance. Cutting-edge electronic vehicle controls endow the car with the unrivaled cornering agility and handling balance that Ferrari's road and racing cars have long been renowned for. The in-game experience is thus designed to faithfully replicate Ferrari's in-car driving thrills, conveying an accurate feeling of the limits achievable and enhancing the car's performance."

"The car also boasts hybrid technology that benefits from the unique expertise in electric boost and energy recovery strategies Ferrari has developed in Formula 1. Constantly balancing the state of charge of the battery allows the driver to make full use of the combined power available from the ICE and electric motors so that maximum performance is available both during qualifying laps as well as over consecutive racing laps. The interior design is an extension of the exterior, with a purist, minimalist approach delivering optimal functionality and driver ergonomics. The dashboard lines are clean and spare and, just like the see-through engine cover framing the hybrid V6 powertrain, incorporate transparent high-tech materials to reveal the mechanical components of the sophisticated modern steering wheel. The HMI is designed for immediacy and ease of use so that the driver can always concentrate fully on the road ahead."