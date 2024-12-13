Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fiesta Online

Fiesta Online Has Launched Its Official Holiday Update

Fiesta Online has finally released its official hgoliday update, bringing in some winter content for the next few weeks to cap off the year

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has released a new update for Fiesta Online, as players can dive into the official holiday update for the game. Winter Wonders brings with it a few new activities and items, as well as some cosmetics for you to check out. We have the full rundown below as you can download the update now.

Winter Wonders Update

The Winter Wonders update runs from December 11 to January 15 and also introduces a new Ski Race Map, monsters, and premium items. A strange yet adorable cat has been lurking around Roumen, meowing up a storm. Players will need to help Grandpa Robin discover what the cuddly creature wants, having to complete the quest daily in order to get the key to access the Snowflake Spire, the Christmas dungeon. Once players acquire the key, they can venture forth into the Snowflake Spire: the seasonal event dungeon that takes place in a tower with nine floors.

There, they will help Santa Ming rescue his friends who are trapped by corrupted winter monsters. As players progress through the tower, they will be rewarded with Santa Ming's Rescue Present Box, which contains Xmas Reward Tickets that can be exchanged with Santa Ming's for Christmas rewards (outfits, accessories, mini pets, and mounts.) Another addition to this winter event is the returning Ski Race map, a snowboard racetrack where players race the clock to finish with the fastest time. The track has been updated from previous years, and monsters roaming the racetrack that players will have to hunt down for rewards have been implemented.

Fiesta Online

Gather your fearless allies in the heart-pounding realms of Fiesta Online, where the fate of Isya rests upon your shoulders. Prepare to wage war against the malevolent grip of Legel's corruption, forging powerful bonds with fellow adventurers as you embark on quests that will push you to your limits.

Quests and Adventures: New adventures await you every day thanks to a Daily Quest System rewarding you with fame and bonuses. You can also participate in epic Kingdom Quests to help your character make friends and level up.

New adventures await you every day thanks to a Daily Quest System rewarding you with fame and bonuses. You can also participate in epic Kingdom Quests to help your character make friends and level up. Guild and Dungeons: Become a member of a guild and have fun while playing Fiesta together. Fight mighty bosses together in dungeons and become the most powerful guild!

Become a member of a guild and have fun while playing Fiesta together. Fight mighty bosses together in dungeons and become the most powerful guild! Master and Apprentice System: Learn a new type of team play to progress easily and quickly in the game! Gain levels faster as an Apprentice and pass on your knowledge as a Master.

Learn a new type of team play to progress easily and quickly in the game! Gain levels faster as an Apprentice and pass on your knowledge as a Master. Events and Weddings System: Participate in numerous in-game events and organize parties where you can dance with your friends. Find a partner to stay on your side throughout your adventures and get married.

