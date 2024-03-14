Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Final Factory, Never Games

Final Factory Confirmed Early Access Date With Launch Trailer

Final Factory has receieves its official launch trailer today, confirming the game will be released for PC in Early Acces next month.

Indie game developer and publisher Never Games confirmed the Early Access release date for Final Factory today with a new launch trailer. The game has been teased for a release sometime in 2024, but it looks like they'll be taking a development pit stop with an early build of the title. You'll be able to play the game in Early Access on April 9, 2024, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer.

Final Factory

Final Factory challenges players to create a space-faring empire as vast as the cosmos. A branching skill tree allows players to discover new ways to improve their fleet as well as smooth out the automation of their mega factories. Players will manage interconnected space stations, and massive combat fleets, automating every aspect of their factories, all while defending their empire from alien onslaughts. There's a whole universe to explore in Final Factory, and players will have the entire map open to them in the game's demo. Exploring the distant corners of the universe may net players random loot drops that will benefit their empires.

A network as vast as the cosmos: Custom design space stations and network them together using a variety of logistics items and careful planning. Create megastructures like Dyson Spheres and Dark Star Gates to supercharge your factory and delve deeper into the unexplored reaches of space.

Custom design space stations and network them together using a variety of logistics items and careful planning. Create megastructures like Dyson Spheres and Dark Star Gates to supercharge your factory and delve deeper into the unexplored reaches of space. A well-oiled machine: Set up automation to make all aspects of your stations run like clockwork. Manage your factories and fleets and keep them working together to ensure continued expansion.

Set up automation to make all aspects of your stations run like clockwork. Manage your factories and fleets and keep them working together to ensure continued expansion. A Universe to Discover: Explore the vast cosmos and all it contains, from stars to planets and even black holes. Discover new technologies through the branching research system to continue your exploits. Venturing out amongst the stars has its benefits as well; random loot drops can be found throughout the reaches that can benefit your factory.

Explore the vast cosmos and all it contains, from stars to planets and even black holes. Discover new technologies through the branching research system to continue your exploits. Venturing out amongst the stars has its benefits as well; random loot drops can be found throughout the reaches that can benefit your factory. Protect your factory: Hostile aliens may wish to stop your building and expansion. Take them on in intergalactic combat that blends fleet gameplay and bullet hell combat. Learn from your enemies as you defeat them and unlock obelisks to upgrade your ships and gain access to ancient portals for faster travel.

