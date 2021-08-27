Final Fantasy IV Will Be Released On Steam On September 8th

Square Enix is releasing the next piece of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster set with Final Fantasy IV coming out on September 8th. One of the most classic stories in the entire franchise about love and betrayal, as most western players were introduced to this game as Final Fantasy II on the SNES, and served as an introduction to the series for those who never played the original NES title. Now you can experience it with a ton of upgrades and other content on PC. What's more, Square Enix is currently selling the bundle with 20% off, if you're looking to pick up everything released so far and what's to come. We have the full details below of what FF4 will come with when you purchase it.

In Final Fantasy IV, The Kingdom of Baron sends their elite airship fleet, the Red Wings, to attack the surrounding countries. Distressed by his mission, Cecil, a dark knight and captain of the Red Wings, decides to fight against the tyrannical Baron with his trusted friend and his paramour at his side. In his search for the crystals, Cecil must travel over land, under the ground, to the Land of Summons and even to the moon. Along the way, players will join forces with Kain the dragoon, Rosa the white mage, Rydia the summoner and many more skilled allies. Final Fantasy IV set the standard for role-playing games with its diverse cast of characters, deep plot and real-time Active Time Battle (ATB) system, where time moves even during battle, giving the players an exciting sense of urgency. This latest version of Final Fantasy IV, brings the original release to life with improvements and updates, including: Universally updated 2D pixel graphics redrawn for modern hardware, featuring iconic Final Fantasy character pixel designs created by the original artist and current collaborator, Kazuko Shibuya .

. Beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by the original composer, Nobuo Uematsu.

Improved gameplay, including updated controller controls, modernized UI, auto-battle options and more.

Quality-of-life improvements including supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player and the ability to save at any time.

Various pre-purchase incentives are available for Final Fantasy IV on Steam, including three specially rearranged music tracks, two limited wallpapers, and a 20% discount. These special tracks transition from the iconic original versions to the new arrangements and are available through early purchase or via the bundle on Steam. The select music tracks include:

The Red Wings (Timelapse Remix)

Main Theme of Final Fantasy IV (Timelapse Remix)

Battle 2 (Timelapse Remix)