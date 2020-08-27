Final Fantasy Tactics Returns To Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy Tactics fans rejoice, as the characters from the classic RPG have returned to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Starting today until September 15, players can jump into the second part of this limited-time collaboration event which features classic characters and themed content with numerous rewards. Additionally, players can dive into new story content with the release of Chapter 8, Scene 2 as part of the game's upcoming War Of The Visions six-month anniversary. All players will be treated to a special countdown login bonus where you can snag up to 2,500 Visiore, NRG Restores (L), and up to 24 million Gil just by logging in. We have some of the artwork below which looks absolutely amazing, as you see the Blades Of Grass and Red Chocobo cards together. Not to mention appearances in the game from Agrias, Delita, and Mustadio.

Final Fantasy Tactics Part II Collaborative Summons – For a limited-time, players can summon three powerful brand-new units: Agrias (UR), Delita (UR) and Mustadio (MR). The Vision Cards UR Blades of Grass and MR Red Chocobo are also available to summon; players who obtain the Vision Card Red Chocobo will also obtain the Red Chocobo Esper. Fan-favorite Final Fantasy Tactics characters Ramza and Orlandeau have also returned through a limited-time summon.

Final Fantasy Tactics Collaboration Part II Celebration Gift – All players who login during the collaboration period will receive special commemorative rewards, including 2,000 Visiore, 20 million Gil, various unit enhancing materials and more.

Final Fantasy Tactics Login Bonus – All players can earn the brand-new Vision Card UR Blades of Grass, the returning unit MR Gaffgarion, Visiore and more simply by logging into the game daily during the collaboration period.

A Present from Global Producer Hiroki Daily Free 10x Summon – To celebrate the release of the second WOTV FFBE Updates video, all players can perform one free 10x Summon daily now until September 15, up to 15 times, for a total of 150 Summons.

Final Fantasy Tactics Part II Event Quest and High Difficulty Ex-Quest – Players can earn a variety of rewards from these limited-time quests inspired by FFT locations, like the Castled City of Zaland, including the Collaboration Accessory MR "Sortilége" Crafting Recipe by clearing the FFT-themed High Difficulty Ex-Quest. Players who missed out on the Crafting Recipe for Ramza's "Nagnarok" weapon will have a second chance to clear his Ex-Quest and obtain this reward.

Midlight's Deep – Starting September 2, players can engage in an all-new exclusive multi-floor labyrinth quest to conquer and earn exciting rewards, such as the collaboration-limited UR Equipment Item "Lesalia Royal Guard Standard-Issue Sword" and more.