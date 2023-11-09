Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XI, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XI Online
Final Fantasy XI Online Releases November 2023 Update
It may not be a major update, but Square Enix has added a a few new things to Final Fantasy XI Online with its November 2023 update.
Square Enix has released a brand new update for Final Fantasy XI Online, adding a few new pieces of content for the game this month. It isn't a huge update, but it does add in some key items, as this one includes changes to foes in Normal and Intense Ambuscades, as well as adding a new battlefield and a new log-in campaign for the rest of the month. The campaign is named Vana'Bout, and it centers around a co-op campaign where players from all over the world can work together to accumulate enough points for several special items, all of which is done as a reward for clearing special Record of Eminence objectives. We have more info about all of the additions below.
Final Fantasy XI Online – November 2023 Update
- New Battlefield – A new battlefield appears in the Aht Urhgan region featuring Flans.
- Updates to Ambuscade – The foes in Normal and Intense Ambuscades have been swapped out and Poroggos and heartwings return!
- Login Campaign – The 2023 Login Campaign runs through December 2 at 6:00 a.m. Pacific. Receive points and exchange them for in-game items, including this month's special item: Chocobo Chair II.
Additionally, players can look forward to join other players from all over the world in Vana'Bout, a new type of co-op event coming in late November, to accumulate points by clearing special Record of Eminence objectives. Once the total number of points reaches the goal by players globally, everyone will receive a fabulous reward! The We Are Vana'diel special site, which highlights various aspects of Final Fantasy XI and its history throughout the years, has been updated with a variety of new content to provide players a glimpse into the development of Final Fantasy XI Online. We Are Vana'diel Season 2 kicks off with a chat featuring Nobuaki Komoto and Koichi Ogawa as they discuss their involvement with the Chains of Promathia expansion.