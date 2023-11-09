Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XI, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XI Online

Final Fantasy XI Online Releases November 2023 Update

It may not be a major update, but Square Enix has added a a few new things to Final Fantasy XI Online with its November 2023 update.

Article Summary New Battlefields and Ambuscade updates arrive in Final Fantasy XI's latest patch.

The Vana’Bout co-op event offers special rewards for global player cooperation.

2023 Login Campaign includes unique items, such as the Chocobo Chair II.

We Are Vana’diel site updates with exclusive developer insights on the game.

Square Enix has released a brand new update for Final Fantasy XI Online, adding a few new pieces of content for the game this month. It isn't a huge update, but it does add in some key items, as this one includes changes to foes in Normal and Intense Ambuscades, as well as adding a new battlefield and a new log-in campaign for the rest of the month. The campaign is named Vana'Bout, and it centers around a co-op campaign where players from all over the world can work together to accumulate enough points for several special items, all of which is done as a reward for clearing special Record of Eminence objectives. We have more info about all of the additions below.

Final Fantasy XI Online – November 2023 Update

New Battlefield – A new battlefield appears in the Aht Urhgan region featuring Flans.

– A new battlefield appears in the Aht Urhgan region featuring Flans. Updates to Ambuscade – The foes in Normal and Intense Ambuscades have been swapped out and Poroggos and heartwings return!

– The foes in Normal and Intense Ambuscades have been swapped out and Poroggos and heartwings return! Login Campaign – The 2023 Login Campaign runs through December 2 at 6:00 a.m. Pacific. Receive points and exchange them for in-game items, including this month's special item: Chocobo Chair II. Additionally, players can look forward to join other players from all over the world in Vana'Bout, a new type of co-op event coming in late November, to accumulate points by clearing special Record of Eminence objectives. Once the total number of points reaches the goal by players globally, everyone will receive a fabulous reward! The We Are Vana'diel special site, which highlights various aspects of Final Fantasy XI and its history throughout the years, has been updated with a variety of new content to provide players a glimpse into the development of Final Fantasy XI Online. We Are Vana'diel Season 2 kicks off with a chat featuring Nobuaki Komoto and Koichi Ogawa as they discuss their involvement with the Chains of Promathia expansion.

