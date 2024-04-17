Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online Adds Improvements To Gear Enhancement System

Pearl Abyss dropped a new update for Black Desert Online this morning, giving the gear ehanncement system an improvement.

Article Summary Pearl Abyss unveils the improved gear enhancement system in Black Desert Online.

The Ancient Anvil update introduces "Agris Essence" for guaranteed gear success.

Essences accumulate per gear type, with weapons and armor sharing within groups.

April's updates improve player experience with new instruments, outfits, and events.

Pearl Abyss has released a new update this morning for Black Desert Online, as they have improved the gear enhancement system with a new addition. The Ancient Anvil update comes as one of many in the quality-of-life improvements the team promised for April, as they have now included a guaranteed enhancement success for gear with the accumulation of "Agris Essence." Essentially, you will be able to accumulate essences that are specific to your gear type, whether it be weapons or accessories, and then will be rewarded with a new progression system that almost guarantees you'll have an upgrade. We have more details about it below from he devs, as the update is now live in the game.

Black Desert Online – Ancient Anvil

When Adventurers fail to enhance their gear, the new system determines that when the number of accumulated "essences" (the "Agris Essence") reaches a specified number, the 'Ancient Anvil' will activate to grant players successful enhancement.

The essence will individually stack for each item. Weapons and armor will share the number of 'essences' as long as they are in the same group with the same enhancement level. For example, essence gathered by attempting a "TET Blackstar Greatsword" can be applied to another Blackstar weapon of the same enhancement level, such as a "TET Blackstar Crossbow." With accessories, the number of 'essences' will be specific to each item. For instance, 'essences' earned from "Deboreka Necklace" cannot be shared with any other group of accessories or other accessory parts of the same group.

The new "Ancient Anvil" enhancement system caps Pearl Abyss' string of player-friendly Quality of Life updates and improvements in April. Last week, the ability to play musical instruments was expanded to all player classes, and all Adventurers were introduced with five new musical instruments, a fashionable spring outfit called "Primavera", and were invited to participate in J's remarkable Hammer of Precision giveaway.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!