Dave The Diver To Release Special Anniversary Edition On Switch

Arc System Works confirmed they will be releasing a special Anniversary Edition of Dave The Diver, coming to Nintendo Switch this Spring.

Dave The Diver hasn't even been out one full year, and Arc System Works is already planning an Anniversary Edition to be released on Nintendo Switch. Originally developed and published by indie game studio Mintrocket, the studio will now be working with ASW to produce what is essentially a physical edition of the game. Those who get this version will not just be getting the base game but will have access to all of the updates released so far, as well as the DLC content, giving you the most complete version of the game you can get. You can check out more info about this version below, along with a new trailer, as it will be released on May 30, 2024.

Dave The Diver – Anniversary Edition

As players dive even deeper into this aquatic world, they may recognize a familiar look as the evening sushi bar welcomes customers cosplaying as fan favorite Guilty Gear -Strive- characters. This unique offering, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, lets players engage in a Guilty Gear -Strive- themed boat skin and "The Disaster Of Passion" rhythm game. Additionally, players can enjoy a digital art book that showcases Dave The Diver's memorable, pixelated characters and locations. These exclusive features are only available in the physical package.

Since debuting last year, Dave The Diver has been praised for its unique hybrid underwater gameplay, earning a Metacritic score of 90 and selling over 3 million copies globally. The 2023 Steam Award-winning game takes players deeper into the mysterious Blue Hole ocean, home to over 200 species of fish, perfect for hunting and, by night, serving up fresh sushi at a seaside sushi bar. Players can generate income by serving customers sushi to use to upgrade diving gear. Dave The Diver submerges players into its charming story and addictive gameplay, expanding through exploring of the mysterious Blue Hole.

