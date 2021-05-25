Final Fantasy XIV Online Launches PS5 Version & Patch 5.55

Square Enix has dropped Patch 5.55 for Final Fantasy XIV Online, which also brings about the PS5 version of the game. The big focus on this patch is that it brings an end to the Shadowbringers storyline, adding in new content to the main scenario, as well as YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse and Save the Queen questlines. The patch also marks the launch of the game on the PS5 as they prepare for the Endwalker content coming in November. We have the full rundown of what the patch has below.

Patch 5.5 Main Scenario, Part II – The second part of this final main scenario update before Endwalker sets the stage for the upcoming expansion in grand fashion.

– The second part of this final main scenario update before Endwalker sets the stage for the upcoming expansion in grand fashion. YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse – Additional YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse story has been added to this epic crossover questline.

– Additional YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse story has been added to this epic crossover questline. "Save the Queen" Questline Update – This latest update includes a new field area, "Zadnor," an increased resistance rank cap of 25, final enhancement of resistance weapons, and new large-scale battle content Dalriada for up to 48 players.

The recently announced fourth expansion pack of the Final Fantasy XIV Online saga, Endwalker, is scheduled to release November 23, 2021 for PC, Mac, the PlayStation 5 system, and the PlayStation 4 system. Endwalker is the culmination of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before, and will bring an abundance of new content, including multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, adjustments to the battle system, as well as a variety of new battle, crafter and gatherer content. First released last month as an open beta, the PlayStation 5 Console Version of Final Fantasy XIV Online is also launching today, and comes with a host of new features and improvements, including: Framerate Improvements

Faster Load Times

4K Resolution Support

DualSense Haptic Feedback

New Trophies

3D Audio Support