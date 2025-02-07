Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV Mobile

Final Fantasy XIV Reveals "Seekers of Eternity" Update

Final Fantasy XIV has a new update on the way next month, as Square Enix revealed more of what's to come in Seekers of Eternity

Article Summary Final Fantasy XIV's Seekers of Eternity patch 7.2 drops in late March with thrilling new content.

Expect new scenario quests, a raid, a trial, a dungeon, and enhanced PvP features.

Explore Cosmic Exploration and new High-stakes Mystery Occult Crescent for crafters.

Allied society quests for Mamool Ja and new Hildibrand quests promise more adventure.

During a special livestream, Square Enix dropped new details of what's to come in Final Fantasy XIV with the reveal of Patch 7.2: Seekers of Eternity. Broadcasting on Twitch, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida went over a number of details of what the patch will include, including a new raid trial, unreal trial, new scenario quests, and a ton of other additions. No date was set for it beyond the fact it will be out in Late March, but we have the dev notes for you below.

Final Fantasy XIV – Patch 7.2: Seekers of Eternity

Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed a number of additions that will be released with Patch 7.2, including the continuation of the main scenario, the next tier of the Arcadion raid series, a new Unreal trial, and more. Yoshida also outlined upcoming content set to arrive during the Patch 7.2 series, including Cosmic Exploration, a new activity designed for crafters and gatherers, and new field operations, the Occult Crescent.

New Main Scenario Quests

New Dungeon – The Underkeep

The Underkeep New Raid – The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier

The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier New Trial – Recollection (Normal/Extreme)

Recollection (Normal/Extreme) New Unreal Trial – Hells' Kier (Unreal): Take on Suzaku, one of the Four Lords, at level 100

Hells' Kier (Unreal): Take on Suzaku, one of the Four Lords, at level 100 Cosmic Exploration – Collaborate with players from your World as you explore uncharted stars in this new activity designed for crafters and gatherers!

Collaborate with players from your World as you explore uncharted stars in this new activity designed for crafters and gatherers! New Large-scale Battle-oriented Duty – Occult Crescent: In the treacherous waters of Shades' Triangle lies the Occult Crescent, an isle shrouded in mystery. Should you wish to unveil its secrets, you must explore the unmapped terrain and battle against the isle's inhabitants.

Occult Crescent: In the treacherous waters of Shades' Triangle lies the Occult Crescent, an isle shrouded in mystery. Should you wish to unveil its secrets, you must explore the unmapped terrain and battle against the isle's inhabitants. New Allied Society Quests – Players will be able to participate in new allied society quests for the Mamool Ja that are designed for gathering classes

Players will be able to participate in new allied society quests for the Mamool Ja that are designed for gathering classes New Hildibrand Quests

Duty Support Additions – Support for the Sunken Temple of Qarn will be added.

Support for the Sunken Temple of Qarn will be added. PvP Updates – The start of PvP Series 8, the addition of several new actions for large-scale PvP encounters, existing action adjustments, and Frontline (Secure) returns with map improvements.

