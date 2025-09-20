Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Reveals Details For Season Ten: Infernal Chaos

More details have been revealed for Diablo IV - Season Ten: Infernal Chaos, as the content will be released this coming Tuesday

Article Summary Diablo IV Season Ten: Infernal Chaos launches next week with new story and intense endgame challenges.

Battle Bartuc, the returning Warlord of Blood, as he brings chaos portals and deadly new threats to Sanctuary.

Experience revamped Infernal Hordes with Chaos Waves, and take on unpredictable Chaos Rifts for big rewards.

Unlock Chaos Perks and powerful Chaos Armor to customize builds and boost character performance this season.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more details about the next season of Diablo IV, as Season Ten: Infernal Chaos will be released next week. This is all about being under siege as the Sanctuary is in chaos from invading forces, as Bartuc has come to reign hell on everyone they can. You'll need to find new armor, find new powers and abilities, and take the fight to them before they overrun everything. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here, as they have further details on their latest blog. Infernal Chaos will arrive on September 23, 2025.

Diablo IV – Season Ten: Infernal Chaos

In Season 10, chaos consumes Sanctuary as the dreaded Bartuc, Lord of Chaos, emerges. Players will face reworked Infernal Hordes, battle through Chaos Rifts, and harness devastating Chaos Perks to carve their path through absolute madness.

New Boss: The former Warlord of Blood, Bartuc, comes back to Sanctuary as the Lord of Chaos. This Vizjerai Warlord summons Chaos Portals to warp the battlefield. Wanderers can choose to challenge Bartuc during Infernal Hordes runs by earning enough Burning Aether. Those that defeat Bartuc grant the best rewards, including the most reliable source of Chaos Armor.

The former Warlord of Blood, Bartuc, comes back to Sanctuary as the Lord of Chaos. This Vizjerai Warlord summons Chaos Portals to warp the battlefield. Infernal Hordes Reignited: The endgame wave-based mode is reborn with Chaos Waves , escalating encounters that push even the strongest wanderers to their limits. While fighting The Fell Council, one member gets designated as Council Speaker with enhanced abilities.

The endgame wave-based mode is reborn , escalating encounters that push even the strongest wanderers to their limits. While fighting The Fell Council, one member gets designated as Council Speaker with enhanced abilities. Chaos Perks & Chaos Armor: Seasonal reputation unlocks class-specific Chaos Perks that dramatically change builds. Chaos Armor adds a twist on Uniques, letting classic uniques roll at maximum power and allowing them to be equipped on non-traditional slots.

Seasonal reputation unlocks class-specific Chaos Perks that dramatically change builds. Chaos Armor adds a twist on Uniques, letting classic uniques roll at maximum power and allowing them to be equipped on non-traditional slots. Chaos Rifts: These unpredictable portals tear open across Helltides and Nightmare Dungeons, offering massive rewards once sealed. Players defeat new Chaos Monsters to grant seasonal reputation and Infernal Warps, a resource that upgrades Chaos Perks.

