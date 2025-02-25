Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: gail simone, wonder woman

Gail Simone Comments On Canceled Wonder Woman Video Game

After WB Games announced the closure of Monolith Studios, killing the Wonder Woman video game, Gail Simone comments on her involvement

Earlier today, WB Games announced they were shuttering three of their studios, including Monolith Productions, who were working on the Wonder Woman video game. The title was announced back in 2021, and while there were leaks here and there, the past two years had practically been radio silent about the title. To the point where we thought it had been canceled or thrown into development hell last Fall. After word got out about the game being a casualty in the closures, Gail Simone took to social media to address and shoot down the rumors she was involved with a Wonder Woman animated series. But the real tea was yet to come, as she confirmed her involvement with the video game.

Simone made several posts about it on her Twitter/X account, so we've collected all of them (as of when this was written) and compiled them into a couple of paragraphs for you to read.

Okay, regarding the Wonder Woman video game. Others have already revealed elsewhere that I was a consultant on this game, so that Cheetah is out of the bag. I want to say a couple important things about the game and the team who made it. I was asked to do long-term consulting on the game, and I was thrilled to do it, it was a perfect storm of stuff I adore. Wonder Woman, video games, and one of my favorite games studios: Monolith, who produced the Game Of The Year MORDOR games, that I was completely addicted to.

The game was gorgeous and expansive. It was beautiful to look at. I am not going to give details for a number of reasons, but every effort was made to make this not just a great game, but a great WONDER WOMAN game. A showpiece epic. And all of that was because of the team. Everyone who worked on it brought their a-game. Programmers, artists, designers, everyone. I don't know that I have ever worked with a team that cared more about making sure the end product was perfect. It was a dream come true. Wonder Woman had a dream team and they put their all into it. They made sure it had WW and DC lore on every aspect of the game.

It was a thrill and honor to work with them. I know there's a lot of finger-pointing going on, but everyone I worked with from Monolith and WB both was enthusiastic and supportive. Everyone wanted to make the best game ever. Sometimes, you give your all and it doesn't work out. But that was an amazing team and I can only hope they continue to make brilliant games. Someone is going to snap them all up and set a new industry standard, I know it.

We wholeheartedly agree with that last statement. Oh, what could have been! Maybe one day, we'll get to see what they were working on. Based on what we know, the game was rebooted last year after the company had already sunk $100m into production. So, at some level, there has to be footage of the game working for them to make a judgment call before they hit the reset button. It would be nice to see what they had in mind for a Wonder Woman game.

