Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition Drops New Content For MKII Movie

Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat II, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition Adds Skins For Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition is giving a proper sendoff for Mortal Kombat II with new skins representing characters in the film

Article Summary Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition adds new Mortal Kombat II movie skins for Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Kitana, and Shao Khan.

The update celebrates the Mortal Kombat II film with playable outfits tied to the movie ahead of its theatrical release.

Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition bundles Khaos Reigns, Kombat Pack, Kombat Pack 2, Animalities, and bonus skins.

The full package also includes guest fighters, Kameo fighters, Shang Tsung, Dragon Krystals, and classic-inspired content.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have added new content to Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition to celebrate the launch of the new film, Mortal Kombat II. As you can see from the trailer here, you'll be able to snag four new skins for characters in the film, including Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Kitana, and Shao Khan. (Which means yes, if you want, you can use the Karl Urban skin for Johnny to go face Homelander in the game and have a fight between the two main characters from The Boys.) The skins are available for the game now, as the film comes out today.

Bring The Action of Mortal Kombat II to Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition

The Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition offers the main game packaged together with previously released downloadable content (DLC), including the Khaos Reigns story expansion, Kombat Pack, and Kombat Pack 2, along with the return of Animalities, the fan favorite finishing moves that allow all playable characters to morph into their spirit animal to annihilate defeated opponents. The Definitive Edition also adds new character skins (outfits) for Johnny Cage, Kitana, Scorpion, and Shao Khan inspired by New Line Cinema's upcoming Mortal Kombat II film, only in theaters this fall from Warner Bros. Pictures; the Mortal Kombat (2021) movie character skin (outfit) for Sub-Zero; and the tournament-themed character skin (outfit) for Liu Kang.

Mortal Kombat 1 Main Game

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Story Expansion

Kombat Pack Fighters: Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, Homelander

Kombat Pack Kameo Fighters: Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, Ferra

Kombat Pack 2 Fighters: Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, T-1000 Terminator

Kombat Pack 2 Kameo Fighter: Madam Bo

Shang Tsung Fighter

Mortal Kombat II Movie Skins (Outfits): Johnny Cage, Shao Khan, Kitana, Scorpion

Mortal Kombat (2021) Movie Skin (Outfit): Sub-Zero*

Tournament Liu Kang Character Skin (Outfit)*

Jean-Claude Van Damme Character Skin (Voice, Likeness, Outfit) for Johnny Cage

Wedding Scorpion & Empress Mileena Character Skins (Outfits)*

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Character Skins (Outfits): Sub-Zero & Noob Saibot*

Animality Finishing Moves

1,250 Dragon Krystals (In-Game Currency)

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