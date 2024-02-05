Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy, xbox

Final Fantasy XIV Reveals Xbox Open Beta Test Plans

Square Enix have revealed the plans of how Xbox players can sign up and participate in the Open Beta test for Final Fantasy XIV.

Article Summary Square Enix announces Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta Test on Xbox beginning February 21.

Xbox Open Beta limited to new players without prior FFXIV Free Trial or registered license.

Test aims to introduce the game to Xbox newcomers and ensure smooth gameplay experience.

Experience epic Final Fantasy stories and jobs like Astrologian, Machinist, and Dark Knight.

Square Enix dropped new details this morning about how Xbox players can take part in the Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta Test coming to the console. The test will start on February 21 and will only be available to new players joining the game for the first time. Those who already have the Free Trial version for a different platform or a license registered to their Square Enix account won't be able to participate. The point of the test is to allow newcomers to experience it on Xbox and invite their Xbox-owning friends who have never experienced the game for the first time, while the team tests everything out and works out the logistics as they prepare to launch it sometime this year. You can read the finer details in their latest blog, which will give you a step-by-step process of how you can join the Beta and

Final Fantasy XIV – Xbox Open Beta

Join over 27 million adventurers worldwide and take part in an epic and ever-changing Final Fantasy. Experience all the hallmarks of the best-selling franchise – an unforgettable story, exhilarating battles, and a myriad of diverse and captivating environments to explore. Party up with friends or play solo! Experience all the main story dungeons on your own by calling upon NPC allies to fight by your side.

Your journey takes you ever higher in Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward

Take your first steps in the reclusive nation of Ishgard, locked in a seemingly never-ending struggle with dragons.

Three additional jobs: channel celestial magicks to heal your allies as the mystical Astrologian. Attack from afar using firearms and mechanical weaponry as the daring Machinist. Wield a mighty greatsword and the power of darkness as the valiant Dark Knight.

Rekindle the fires of hope in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

Journey to the East and rise up against the might of the Garlean Empire.

Two additional jobs: master the balance of martial and arcane arts as the rapier-wielding Red Mage. Draw your katana and let steel sing as the noble Samurai.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!