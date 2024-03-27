Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: First Dwarf, Star Drifters

First Dwarf Releases New Extended Gameplay Video

Check out the extended gameplay video for First Dwarf as we get a better look at the upcoming tower defense colony game.

Article Summary Star Drifters releases extended gameplay video for First Dwarf.

Explore tower defense and colony management in mystical Driftland.

Control Tru and his mech or Ragna the she-dragon in co-op mode.

Unravel the story of past dwarven expeditions and confront evil.

Indie game developer and publisher Star Drifters released a new video for First Dwarf today, as we get a far better look at the gameplay to come. The team dropped a 15-minute video narrated by the game's Lead Designer as they showed off as much of the game as they could without getting too heavy into the mechanics and lore of the title. This is basically as good of a look as we'll get ahead of them launching it into Early Access. Enjoy the video as we now wait to see when we'll play it.

First Dwarf

In First Dwarf, players become Tru— a dwarven explorer who sets out to build colonies on the floating islands of Driftland. Shipwrecked Tru must prepare for the dangers of the sky-high land, building defenses and infrastructure for the future colonists. Fortunately, with dwarven engineering skills, he can repair and pilot a powerful mech, which proves itself in combat, gathering resources and building. With various upgrades, this pinnacle of fantasy tech will eventually become the ultimate exploration machine. The mech's offensive arsenal will also come in handy, as the uncharted lands are inhabited by mysterious creatures hostile to the dwarven newcomers.

But the gigantic mech is not enough to uncover all the mysteries of Driftland. Ragna, a she-dragon, is a playable companion who aids Tru in his quest. Her small size, ability to fly, and breathe fire make her a great addition to the dwarven skills of the protagonist. The game can be played in co-op (split screen and online) with each protagonist doing their job. Building a colony and managing the settlers is another part of Tru's job. With tower defense mechanisms, the settlement can be prepared for the worst. But it's not all about survival —Tru will have to balance and fulfill the needs of new inhabitants, providing them with resources, shelter, and entertainment to boost their happiness. Only a prosperous society will allow our protagonist to pursue his own personal goal—discovering what evil taints these lands and what happened to the previous dwarven expeditions, including the one led by his father.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!