Flappy Bird Added To Epic Games Store For Android

The modern version of Flappy Bird has been added to another service, as players can now download it on Epic Games Store for Android

Article Summary Flappy Bird returns to mobile and launches on Epic Games Store for Android devices.

The new release features classic gameplay plus updated modes, characters, and global challenges.

Flappy Bird Foundation now owns full trademark rights and plans future desktop and web versions.

No Web3 elements—game monetized only by ads and in-app purchases, with more updates set for 2025.

Flappy Bird Publishing has teamed with Epic Games to bring the modern version of the mobile game Flappy Bird over to the Epic Games Store on Android. This is the relaunched version that was released a short time ago, as they attempt to replicate what made the original so great for people to play while adding in their own new additions to challenge people. You can see more of it in the trailer above.

Flappy Bird

Often imitated but never duplicated, Flappy Bird's return is spearheaded by the Flappy Bird Foundation, a new team of passionate fans committed to sharing the game with the world. The Flappy Bird Foundation Group and affiliates have acquired the official Flappy Bird trademark rights from Gametech Holdings LLC, along with the rights for the original game and character Piou Piou vs. Cactus, the mobile title that has long been credited as originally inspiring the iconic bird. Planned future releases, including desktop and mobile web browsers and native app versions on iOS and Android, are scheduled for 2025. The upcoming expanded Flappy Bird releases will debut new game modes, characters, progression, and massive multiplayer challenges for the world to flap together—with the Flappy Bird Foundation team set to revamp the game's ecosystem while maintaining the familiarity of the game design that was enjoyed globally.

Flappy Bird features Classic mode, bringing back the beloved "just one more try" gameplay featuring one-tap controls and a simple objective: tap to flap and don't crash into the pipes. Fly into the new Quest mode and unlock new worlds with fresh themes and flap through increasingly challenging obstacles and scenarios. The developers at Flappy Bird Publishing will continue to hatch new content, including new worlds, characters, and themes throughout 2025. The Flappy Bird app available on Epic Games Store will never have any Web3 elements, and is supported solely by ads and in-app purchases.

