Flint: Treasure of Oblivion Confirms Release Date at Gamescom 2024

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion reeleased a new trailer during Gamescom 2024, as the game will officiall be released this October

Article Summary Flint: Treasure of Oblivion release date announced at Gamescom 2024, arriving October 24 on PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

New trailer showcases Captain Flint's quest for legendary treasure with unique comic strip-style narrative.

Game features turn-based tactical combat, combining RPG and board game mechanics with skill and attribute cards.

Explore diverse environments from Saint-Malo to Central America, powered by Unreal Engine 5 for historical piracy immersion.

Microids and developer Savage Level have released the official story trailer for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion at Gamescom 2024, as we now know the game's release date. The team confirmed that the game will be released on October 24, 2024, as it arrives for PC, PS5, and XSX|S. Enjoy the trailer as we'll see the game come out in about two months.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Prepare to embark alongside Captain Flint, his second-in-command Billy Bones, and his crew of old salts in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic strips as a narrative medium, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion delivers adventure but also strategic depth thanks to its turn-based combat mechanics, refreshing the genre's foundations by drawing on mechanics from role-playing and board games, notably through dice rolls. When players build their crew, each member brings unique skills to use, allowing them to adapt their strategy to their style of gameplay. During the tactical phases, players can use skill and attribute cards to improve their crew members and gain an advantage over their opponents. Hoist the mainsail and set off to discover the secrets buried in the distant lands of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

