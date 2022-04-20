Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach Collector's Edition Announced

Maximum Games revealed that they'll be releasing Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach Collector's Edition for pre-order later this month. Like a lot of special editions, you're getting a ton of additional stuff that hardcore fans will enjoy. These include having the game come in a collectible SteelBook, an exclusive Vanny figure and reversible plush by Youtooz that shows the day and night cycle, a collectible pin set, a special Vanny figure, a Mr. Hippo magnet, the game's soundtrack, and all of it housed in a collectible Mega Pizzaplex box. Those looking to get one will be able to pre-order it on April 29th for both the PS4 and PS5, with units shipping out this Fall.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games loved by millions of players from all over the globe. Play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy's characters – as well as new, horrific threats. Once nighttime protocols are initiated, the animatronics at Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex will relentlessly pursue all intruders. Glamrock Chica, Roxanne Wolf, Montgomery Gator, and the Pizzaplex's security guard, Vanessa, will turn over every Cotton Candy Pizza Stand if they have to – it's not wise to stay in one place for too long.

Access the building's security cameras to survey the environment and plan your route through danger. Distract enemies by knocking over paint cans and toys – just slip away before enemies are drawn to your location. Hop into hiding spots and allow danger to pass, or try to outrun your pursuers. Play your way, but be prepared to adapt. Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex offers a variety of attractions for guests to enjoy – Monty Golf, Roxy Raceway, Bonnie Bowl, the sewers, and… Sewers? The Pizzaplex is vast and has no shortage of goodies to discover.