Marvel Rivals Announces Battle Pass Details For Season One

Marvel Rivals showed off what players can expect to get out of the battle pass for Season One, what has officially launched today

Article Summary Marvel Rivals Season One Battle Pass debuts today with loads of new content for players.

The Fantastic Four join the roster, bringing unique and powerful abilities to the game.

Explore iconic locations like Sanctum Sanctorum and Midtown, now shrouded in eternal night.

Unlock luxury cosmetics with the Battle Pass, priced at 990 Lattice, and earn rewards as you play.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games revealed new details about the Season One Battle Pass for Marvel Rivals, as the costumes have now come out of the woodwork. While a lot of the game is based on free-to-play mechanics, a good chunk of the game is focused on selling you things. And this season will be no exception as the pass and all of the gear will cost you a pretty penny if you decide to buy it. We have more info about the pass and everything in Season One for you here as it has launched today.

Marvel Rivals – Season One

Battle Pass

The game's first season begins today and will introduce the Fantastic Four as playable heroes. Players will also discover an all-new Battle Pass, which features over double the content of the Season 0 pass.The Eternal Night Fall Luxury Battle Pass is loaded with 10 stunning costumes and their related content such as sprays and emotes. The price for the Season 1 Luxury Battle Pass is set at 990 Lattice and players will receive 600 Lattice and 600 Units back by completing it. Additionally, the game will be coming to NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Sanctum Sanctorum Map

Step into the heart of magic within the Sanctum Sanctorum. Protected by ancient wards and filled with mystical relics, this legendary stronghold is the last refuge in a world consumed by eternal night. Explore its eerie corridors and powerful secrets as you prepare to face the chaos unleashed by Dracula's dark forces.

Midtown Map

Midtown has fallen into eternal night, overrun by Dracula and his bloodthirsty legions. Iconic landmarks like the Baxter Building and Grand Central Terminal have become battlegrounds in the fight for survival. Heroes must navigate the twisted streets and uncover the secrets lurking in the heart of the darkness.

Invisible Woman (Strategist)

Cosmic rays altered Susan Storm on a cellular level, granting her the ability to generate impenetrable force fields and to make herself fade from sight in an instant. Despite her frequent lack of visibility, it has always been perfectly clear that Sue is the force holding her family — the Fantastic Four — together. After the Timestream Entanglement, the Invisible Woman has taken full advantage of her powers, using stealth to explore locations too dangerous for her fellow heroes, especially going on rescue missions for civilians trapped by the creatures of the night.

Mister Fantastic (Duelist)

Reed Richards has one of the universe's most brilliant minds, but even a genius of his magnitude couldn't have predicted the interstellar incident that bombarded his friends and family with cosmic rays, granting them each extraordinary abilities. Mister Fantastic's cellular elasticity allows him to stretch his body beyond all physical limits. But now he'll have to stretch his mind further than ever to build the Timestream Reintegration Device and end this cross-dimensional crisis…

