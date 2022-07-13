Evil Dead: The Game Receives The Army Of Darkness Update

Saber Interactive has released a brand new update for Evil Dead: The Game as you can now experience the Army Of Darkness. This is the first major content update for the game as it introduces several new elements including a new map to fight on. You will be headed to the classic Castle Kandar, the primary setting from the film Army Of Darkness, which should bring back some amazing horror memories. You'll also be getting two new weapons, new premium cosmetics, and a new single-player Exploration mode. These additions are free for all owners, however, you can also get extra content by buying the Medieval Bundle for $8, which includes the season pass, or you can pick up the Ash S-Mart Employee Outfit and the Gallant Knight Outfit for $3 each in the shop. Here's more on this new update, which is live today!

Evil Dead fans will recognize numerous locations on the Army of Darkness map, most notably Castle Kandar itself, recreated in vivid detail. Other locales include the iconic Windmill, the Arthurian Outpost, Fort Gort and the Castle Kandar Keep, which held the Necronomicon during the attempted siege by the army of darkness. In addition to the free map, players will also be able to fight with two new, free weapons: the Mace, a slow but powerful close-range weapon perfect for going medieval on deadites; and the Explosive Crossbow, slow to reload but with a blast worth the wait. In the new Exploration mode, players will be able to experience Castle Kandar as well as the other maps in the game entirely on their own. Free roam across all the vast locations and learn the lay of the land while honing your slaying skills against roving Deadites. Starting today, players can also purchase two new Ash outfits from Army Of Darkness: the Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Outfit and the Ash Williams Gallant Knight Outfit. The Medieval Bundle is available as well, featuring new outfits for Lord Arthur and Henry the Red, along with a gold getup for Evil Ash and his minions. The Evil Dead Medieval Bundle includes: Henry The Red's Scottish Vibe Outfit

Lord Arthur's Battle Prep Outfit

Spoil those Survivors' good looks in style with the Gilded Attire costume pack for the Necromancer Demon army, including Evil Ash, along with a new Screamer jump scare image for the Necromancer Demon