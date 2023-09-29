Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Foamstars

Foamstars Launches Weekend Open Beta Party Today

Those of you looking forward to playing Foamstars will have a chance this weekend as Square Enix has launched an Open Beta Party!

This evening, Square Enix will launch a special Open Beta Party for Foamstars, giving you a chance to try out the 4v4 FPS title, where you hit people with foam. Starting at 6pm PT today and running all the way until October 1 at 11.59pm PT, you'll have a chance to try the game out for free in a limited fashion, with eight heroes and two modes. The only catch is that it will only be available to PS5 players. You can download the game in advance from the PlayStation Store to load it up before the beta launches, but until then, we have more info about what you'll experience below.

"Foamstars puts players in the vibrant world of Bath Vegas, a gorgeous and bubbly metropolis, and the setting for the world's biggest foam party! Foamstars blasts players into the ultimate, over-the-top online shooter, that pits teams of up to 4 against each other in an easily accessible gameplay experience using foam! Prepare to experience a fraction of what Foamstars has to offer, while simultaneously testing the capabilities of our servers ahead of the game's upcoming launch in 2024. In the Foamstars Open Beta Party, players will experience two different 4-v-4 game modes and choose from eight diverse and vibrant characters, each with their own play style, specialist weapons, and unique game-changing skills. With foam as each challenger's weapon of choice, players must master the game's foam traversal and construction mechanics to build, block, and overpower their competitors to achieve victory."

Beta Playable Characters

Soa

ΔGITO

Tonix

Jet Justice

Mel T

The Baristador

Rave Breaker

Pen Gwyn

Foamstars Playable Modes

Smash The Star: Compete in a frantic battle where the winning strategy changes as the match progresses. In Smash The Star, each team must battle it out to secure seven knockouts on the opposing team. Once this is achieved, the best player is chosen to be the "Star Player" and becomes the key to victory! To win the match, teams must defeat the opposing team's "Star Player" while also protecting their own!

Compete in a frantic battle where the winning strategy changes as the match progresses. In Smash The Star, each team must battle it out to secure seven knockouts on the opposing team. Once this is achieved, the best player is chosen to be the "Star Player" and becomes the key to victory! To win the match, teams must defeat the opposing team's "Star Player" while also protecting their own! Happy Bath Survival: A battle between two teams comprised of two "infield" players and two "outfield" players. Victory is earned by defeating both opponent "infield" players, while "outfield" players support and provide defense for their teammates!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!