Focus Home Interactive Acquires Development Studio Douze Dixièmes

Focus Home Interactive announced a brand new acquisition as they have taken on a new development studio in Douze Dixièmes. The studio has already been a partner studio of Focus for a while now as they have a unique team of creators from both the animation and video game industries that make their line of talent both interesting and fun, as seen in the Focus-published title: Shady Part of Me. The announcement didn't really go into detail about what would change and stay the same, but based on the relationship the two parties already have, we're guessing much of it will be business as usual with little movement or staff changes. We have a couple of quotes below about the acquisition.

"It is a real pleasure to welcome Douze Dixièmes to the Focus family," said Christophe Nobileau, President of Focus Home Interactive. "The studio has already demonstrated its creative ability with Shady Part of Me, and we are delighted that the Douze Dixièmes team is joining our federation of talents. This acquisition once again demonstrates our ambition to create a strong Group, but also illustrates Focus's desire to support the French video game scene, a major focus of our editorial strategy." "It is with great excitement and pride that we join Focus Home Interactive today," said George Herrmann, Co-Founder and Chairman of Douze Dixièmes. "Our collaboration on Shady Part of Me convinced us of the expertise of the teams and the great human wealth of Focus. It is full of ideas and with the conviction that we can achieve our vision that we join this growing Group. There is no doubt for Douze Dixièmes that the synergies with the other studios of our new family will bring strength and relevance to our projects, while preserving our quest for engaging visual and narrative experiences."