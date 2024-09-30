Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Football Manager 25, Sports Interactive

Football Manager 25 Receives November Launch Date

Football Manager 25 gets a November release date as the team drops a new trailer to show off all of the new pieces to this entry

Article Summary Football Manager 25 set for a November 26 release date on PC, consoles, and Xbox Game Pass.

New trailer showcases revamped UI, enhanced graphics, and volumetric player animations.

Women’s Football debuts, integrating seamlessly with men's teams in one ecosystem.

FM25 Mobile launches as a Netflix exclusive on November 26, with save file transfers from FM24.

SEGA and developer Sports Interactive have revealed the official release date for Football Manager 25, along with a new trailer showing off the latest entry. Like all previous entries in sports titles, they have done their best to retain all of the elements that worked well in the previous incarnation while building upon that experience to give you the best simulation possible of running your own football/soccer club. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on PC and consoles on November 26.

Football Manager 25

Powered by the switch to the Unity engine, FM25 marks the biggest technical and visual advancement for the series in a generation. FM25's UI has been completely revamped, using insights of how different types of people play our games to produce an experience that's slicker and smarter in its navigation without compromising on detail. Enhanced graphical fidelity and new volumetric player animations taken from real football matches brings players closer to the action on Matchdays. Women's Football makes its long-awaited series debut in FM25, seamlessly joining the men's game in one world, one ecosystem. Players can break new ground with the women's game or immerse themselves deeper in the beautiful game than ever before thanks to SI's new multi-year partnership with the Premier League.

FM25 Console (Xbox) and FM25 (PC/Mac) will once again also be available via Xbox Game Pass. The studio will once again be releasing on Nintendo Switch, with Football Manager 25 Touch planned to launch on 3 December. Further information on the release of FM25 Touch will follow in the coming weeks. Retaining a classic feel with a host of new additions, Football Manager 25 Mobile is scheduled to launch as a Netflix exclusive on 26 November. Players will benefit from the introduction of Women's Football and the new Premier League licence, as well as the ability to carry over their save files from FM24 Mobile, although FM25 Mobile has not made the switch to Unity.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!