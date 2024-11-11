Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Copa City, Triple Espresso

Football Tycoon Game Copa City Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Triple Espresso dropped a new trailer for their upcoming game, Copa City, showing off more gameplay for the football tycoon sim

Article Summary Discover Copa City, a football tycoon game launching in 2025 from Triple Espresso.

Manage club logistics, fan experiences, and city readiness for unforgettable football events.

Play in real-world cities like Warsaw and Berlin with clubs like Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen.

Immerse in the emotional and operational challenges of organizing thrilling football matches.

Indie game developer and publisher Triple Espresso has released a brand-new trailer for Copa City, this time looking over more of the gameplay. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a football tycoon title in which you'll be working to amplify some of the more well-known clubs throughout Europe and give the fans the experience of a lifetime (while also raking in cash). The latest trailer gives a bit of an overview of many aspects of the game, as you'll work to make your club the only one worth watching while also trying to help them succeed beyond the pitch. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive sometime in 2025.

Copa City

During a high-stakes match, you have the city and its infrastructure in your hands. Take charge of the entire preparation process for the game, wielding full decision-making power. Plan routes, manage logistics, and prepare for the arrival of the clubs and their fans. However, exercise caution, as each city, match, and football club has its unique characteristics and needs. Stay vigilant and overcome challenges under time pressure to ensure the football event proceeds smoothly. Your success will be determined by your ability to organize both the logistical and emotional aspects of the match. So, kickstart the event, get the city ready, and find out if you have what it takes to create unforgettable emotions on the field!

Organize football events in three real-world cities, recognizable by their landmarks. Start in Warsaw, Poland, and Berlin, Germany! Another city will be revealed soon. You will invite two out of six licensed football clubs to the city, an elite and diverse selection, which includes Arsenal FC, FC Bayern Munchen, and CR Flamengo. They come along with unique colors, chants, features, and fan behaviors for an authentic atmosphere. But nothing comes easy. You need to ensure both safety and fun for spectators, taking into account the challenges that come with each club. Make the city gradually surrender to the irresistible charm of the football fiesta. It's only up to you and your decisions to provide people with emotions that will culminate at the first whistle but ensure that even the city residents who are not a part of the event have a good experience.

Keep in mind that beyond meticulous planning and logistics, the true heart of football event organization lies within the emotions that happen during the match. Make it fun for everyone. Before you can hear the loud roars of the fans, your role is to ensure that the event happens in the first place! Take control of the city, adapt urban space, set up fan zones, take care of the media facilities, properly display official sponsors, and plan the logistics to ensure that fans and teams arrive at the stadium on time. You have full decision-making ability, which will influence the events before the match. Do you have what it takes?

