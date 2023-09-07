Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor, ubisoft

For Honor Reveals New Details For Year 7 – Season 3

We have the latest info about the next season coming to For Honor, as players will have a chance to jump into it next week.

Ubisoft revealed new details this week about the next season to launch in For Honor, as we have an idea of what's coming to Year 7 – Season 3. Running for the next few months, the net leg of the story opens with the Ghost Festival, a Wu Lin celebration to honor the dead, several different offerings and performances to take on, and so much more. The festival will launch with the new season on September 14 and run all the way until October 5. Enjoy the trailer and info below!

"From September 14 to October 5, the Ghost Festival brings a new Event Pass: Ghost Rites. Also available at season launch for players are a new Battle Pass, Battle Bundle, and more. In addition, the Belvedere map will adapt to the seasonal theme. Players can take part with the For Honor Y7S3 Battle Bundle, which grants access to 100 tiers of rewards and unlocks the next 25 tiers of progression. Year 7 Season 3's Battle Pass will include new battle outfits, ornaments, and more that reflect the Ghost Festival theme. Players can participate in the Ghost Festival event from September 14 to October 5 to earn a mood effect, an ornament, a Battle Outfit, and season-themed weapons."

"Year 7 Season 3 will also feature Hero Fests – during which players can try a Hero for free for a week – for Kensei, Shugoki, and Warden. Players can also buy these Heroes at a discount during their respective Hero Fest. A unique execution is also released at the beginning of each Hero Fest. The Shugoki Hero Fest will also coincide with the Throwback Event: Visions of the Kyoshin, which will be available from October 12-19. This new season will also bring back the Testing Grounds from September 14 to September 21, focusing on the Highlander Hero. Starting on September 14, the Reflex Guard will be removed for all assassin Heroes to create a more user-friendly combat system by equipping all Assassins Heroes and one Hybrid Hero (Shaolin) with a Static Guard. The Heroes affected by this change are Peacekeeper, Gladiator, Orochi, Shinobi, Shaman, Berserker, Nuxia, and Shaolin."

