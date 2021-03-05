For Honor Year 5 Season 1 Will Launch March 11th

Ubisoft revealed a few more details today on Year 5 Season 1 coming to For Honor next week as it will be called Asunder. Things are going to be escalating to a new level this year as you continue the battle between the two factions of the Chimera Alliance and the Order of Horkos. The team held a livestream, which you can check out the video below, going over everything you can expect over the next few months as there will be plenty to fight over as well as celebrate. it looks like they're going to make this one of the biggest year's they've had, which will all kick off on March 11th.

The Horkos vs. Chimera rivalry has grown in ferocity and tensions rise as we enter a new year. It only takes a spark to start a rebellion…but what will it take to end it? Kicking off Year 5, Asunder continues the narrative arc introduced in the world of For Honor in Year 4. The ongoing war continues to pit the warriors of the Chimera Alliance and the Order of Horkos against each other. However, Asunder represents a period of great abundance for the warriors as they enjoy festivities within their respective covenants. Beginning March 11, a limited-time in-game event called the Horkos Masquerade will let players prove themselves to the Order of Horkos through a new 4v4 game mode: Carousel of Horkos. A free event pass will be available for the duration of the event with 30 tiers to complete. Along with this event, Year 5 Season 1 Asunder brings an update to the Warden, new armor variation and weapons throughout the season, more in-game events, a Battle Pass and Battle Bundle containing an all-new paired emote along with weapons, executions, effects and more.