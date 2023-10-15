Posted in: Blowfish Studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forest Grove, Miga Games

Forest Grove Receives New Trailer & November Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for the puzzle mystery title Forest Grove, as the game has been confirmed for a PC release next month.

Indie game developer Miga Games and publisher Blowfish Studios confirmed this past week that Forest Grove is coming out on PC this November. The game will have you playing as a member of the Remote Forensic Bureau (RFB), investigating the sudden disappearance of a local tech empire heiress named Zooey Kunstimatigaard. You'll use futuristic tech and your own analytical expertise to check out clues and other leads, as well as the crime scene, to put together what's really happened to Zooey. There;'s more info on it here as the game will drop on November 29, 2023.

"One seemingly normal day in Forest Grove, Oregon, a well-known teenage heiress to a billion-dollar tech fortune, Zooey Kunstimatigaard, is reported missing. Unable to proceed with their own faculties, the local police call in their elite investigation unit, the Remote Forensic Bureau (RFB). Indulge in a mysterious, non-linear story and navigate complex familial relationships to track down the missing tech-empire heiress. Meticulously scour a Nanodeck recreation of Kunstimatigaard's grandiose Victorian manor, generated with the latest in forensics technology."

"Search for clues, decipher cryptic puzzles, and piece together small details only the most disciplined detectives can spot. Utilize cutting-edge nanotech and biotracing to obtain realistic visual and audio representations of key events, witnesses, items, and recordings from the scene. Compile every piece of physical and digital evidence on a massive board to cross-reference clues and draw meaningful conclusions. Employ a keen eye to uncover sinister secrets, noting any suspicious details or discrepancies along the way. Succeed or fail to connect the dots and solve the case, then receive a grade from the Bureau's higher-ups based on the results of the investigation."

"Forest Grove fuses a twisting mystery and a futuristic world, technology and investigative spirit working together in a setting unlike any other," said Larry Johnson, Lead Developer of Miga Games. "Detectives can try again and again to get to the bottom of this thrilling, complex mystery until they receive the best grade possible."

