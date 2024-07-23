Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rocket Racing

Fortnite Releases New Inferno Island Track For Rocket Racing

Fortnite has a new track coming to Rocket Racing, as the next update throws players into the depths of a volcano for Inferno Island.

Article Summary Epic Games unveils Inferno Island, a hot new Fortnite Rocket Racing track.

Race through a volcano with fiery hazards and fresh cars in this update.

Five new Epic-made tracks introduced, ranging from Novice to Advanced.

Addition of two tropical tracks by 404 Creative, with varying difficulties.

Epic Games revealed the next major track being added to the Rocket Racing mode in Fortnite, as they take players into the fire with Inferno Island. The track will take you through the heart of a volcano with all the firey peril you can expect from a race like that. What's more, some new cars have been added to the mix, as well as some other tracks to keep you on your toes when it comes to skill. Plus a rank reset and several other improvements to the game. We have more info below from their latest blog, as the content goes live on July 25.

Fortnite: Rocket Racing – Inferno Island

Brace yourself for a volcanic wave of all-new tracks! Inferno Island's smoldering sights await in five new Epic-made tracks, most of which will definitely have you reaching for the air con:

Obsidian : The arteries of this fiery paradise serve as cylindrical passageways. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze I .)

: The arteries of this fiery paradise serve as cylindrical passageways. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Seafoam Cove : Need a break from the heat? Feel the brisk ocean breeze as you cruise along serene scenery. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze I .)

: Need a break from the heat? Feel the brisk ocean breeze as you cruise along serene scenery. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Skull Rock Isle : Venture up and through twisting turns! Drift 'round a fiery inferno on the inside, and a cool beachy paradise on the outside. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver I .)

: Venture up and through twisting turns! Drift 'round a fiery inferno on the inside, and a cool beachy paradise on the outside. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Twin Flame Island : Choose between split paths on this island close to Inferno Island. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold I .)

: Choose between split paths on this island close to Inferno Island. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Azure Grotto: Drive, drift, and fly through some of Inferno Island's most popular tourist attractions. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold I.)

Those aren't all the new tracks! Travel to the lower temperature part of Inferno Island on two new tropical tracks from 404 Creative:

Lavish Lagoon : Perfect for a getaway, so long as you don't relax too much. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver I .)

: Perfect for a getaway, so long as you don't relax too much. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Basalt Burrow: You'll need quick reflexes in the treacherous twists en route to the finish line! (Difficulty: Expert. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Platinum I.)

