Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: nike, shoes

Fortnite Will Launch Kicks Into The Cosmetic Side Of Things

Epic Games has a new cosmetic option being added to Fortnite, as everyone will soon be able to choose their favorite Kicks

Article Summary Epic Games introduces Kicks, bringing custom Nike sneakers to Fortnite's cosmetic lineup.

First drop features Nike Cortez, Air Foamposite, Nike Shox, and Chomp Stompers, from Nov 21-26.

Legendary Air Jordans hit the store Nov 22-26, including iconic Retro and Gym Red styles.

Compatibility with 500+ outfits at launch; over 95% of outfits by Spring 2025.

Epic Games has revealed a new cosmetic addition coming to Fortnite tomorrow morning, as they will launch the new Kicks collection in the game. The shorthand to this is that you're getting the option of having custom shoes as part of your gear, and they're kicking this off with a bang by featuring several Nike bands in the shop, including the iconic Air Jordan brand in several designs. We have more details for you below from their latest blog, as you'll see a new update roll through in the morning, introducing them to the game.

Fortnite – Kicks

Four classic sneakers will arrive in the first week of drops and will be in the shop from November 21 to 26. Step back in time with the Nike Cortez OG, reach for the stars with the Nike Air Foamposite, rev things up a notch with the Nike Shox R4, or rep your inner shark with the Chomp Stompers. From November 22 to 26, it's all about the legendary Air Jordan, with four new pairs arriving in the Shop. Slip on the classic Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Palomino', opt for the iconic Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement-Gray' or embrace the beloved style of the Air Jordan 11 'Black/Gym Red' and prestigious Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Manila'.

The arrival of Kicks will be marked by a free universal 'Show 'Em Off' emote! Just head to the shop between November 21 at 7 PM ET and December 1 at 7 PM ET to claim it for 0 V-Bucks. Kick out those Kicks and flaunt your collection to friends and foes alike.

Kicks are standalone cosmetic items that replace the original shoes on compatible outfits. At launch, Kicks will be equipable with over 500 existing outfits, with more than 95% of Outfits expected to be compatible by Spring of 2025. Existing shoes that appear on Outfits are not interchangeable with other Outfits. Kicks do not provide a competitive advantage, and will not be usable in LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Save the World, with Player Reference or Dance Mannequin Devices in Creative or UEFN, nor in LEGO or Fall Guys Creator Islands. When purchasing a new pair of Kicks from the Shop, you can click on the new Kicks Usability button on the product page to see which Outfits in your Locker are compatible with Kicks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!