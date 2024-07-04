Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: nascar, Rocket Racing

Fortnite Will Partner With NASCAR For New Rocket Racing Tracks

Fortnite will be getting a new realistic course added to Rocket Racing, as NASCAR will bring the Chicago Street Course to the game.

Epic Games announced this week they will be working with NASCAR as the two will work to bring new tracks to Rocket Racing. As you might suspect, these tracks will be based more on reality than fiction, as they will be working with UK metaverse studio Karta to launch the Chicago Street Course map. The course has been styled on the real NASCAR Chicago Street Race taking place this Sunday, July 7, as they merge the Rocket Racing mode and the Fortnite ecosystem into a real racing course. We have more info about it below, as additional tracks are being planned for later this year.

Fortnite x NASCAR

With the first Chicago Street Map, players navigate multiple routes, master the art of speed, drift and avoid obstacles in intense multiplayer races or solo time trials. Debuting ahead of the real-life Chicago Street Race, NASCAR's official launch on Fortnite brings its second annual event in the center of one of the world's greatest cities, into the Fortnite world. The map gives NASCAR fans, and players of all levels who may have never interacted with the sport, the chance to get closer to the real event than ever before – setting it apart from typical Rocket Racing maps.

With this fun experience aimed at gamers of all levels, NASCAR's move into the Fortnite ecosystem isn't just a one-time event while the Chicago race takes place. NASCAR is setting its sights on a permanent fixture on the platform, with the Chicago map marking the start of a long-term racing experience for players to continuously visit. Looking ahead at the NASCAR calendar, fans of America's No. 1 form of motorsports and the Fortnite community can get excited, as NASCAR eyes wider plans to add more virtual recreations on the platform.

"NASCAR has always been about pushing boundaries and connecting with fans in exciting ways," said Nick Rend, Managing Director of Esports & Gaming at NASCAR. "Fortnite provides the perfect platform to engage a global audience, blending the intensity of NASCAR racing with the immersive world of Fortnite. Karta, with their incredible creativity, attention to detail and innovative approach, were the perfect partners to help us bring this vision to life. We wanted to build something with longevity for both diehard NASCAR enthusiasts and the wider Fortnite community and we think we have succeeded with just that."

"Working with an icon of motorsports like NASCAR has been a dream come true," added Erik Londré, CEO of Karta. "Our goal was to capture the essence of NASCAR racing – the speed, the strategy, the adrenaline – and inject it with a dose of Fortnite fun. The result is something truly special – a high-octane, visually stunning racing experience that we know players will love."

