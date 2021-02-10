Four Retro Action Titles Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo revealed this evening that four more games are coming to the NES and SNES libraries of Nintendo Switch Online. Three of those games go into the SNES library which will be Psycho Dream, DOOMSDAY WARRIOR, and Prehistorik Man, while the NES is getting Fire 'n Ice. Two of them being action titles with a fighting game in the mix, along with a puzzler for the NES. While it's always nice to get new additions to both, it is a bit of a letdown that the company still hasn't added some of the most-requested titles to the catalog. As we're writing this, Twitter is up in arms that neither Earthbound nor Super Mario RPG have been added. We'd like to believe the latter will be released next month for the game's 25th anniversary, but that's wishful thinking at the moment.

Super Nintendo Entertainment System Psycho Dream – When Sayaka doesn't return to reality after entering an immersive virtual world known as a D-Movie, the protagonists, Ryo and Maria, must progress through a terrifying fantasy game called Legend of the Fallen Capital to rescue her and bring her back to reality.

– When Sayaka doesn't return to reality after entering an immersive virtual world known as a D-Movie, the protagonists, Ryo and Maria, must progress through a terrifying fantasy game called Legend of the Fallen Capital to rescue her and bring her back to reality. DOOMSDAY WARRIOR – It's the Doomsday Warrior versus the Doom Squad! This action game features an evil sorcerer who has recruited seven warriors to take over Earth. But one of the Doom Squad has resisted the influence and now stands against the rest as the Doomsday Warrior!

– It's the Doomsday Warrior versus the Doom Squad! This action game features an evil sorcerer who has recruited seven warriors to take over Earth. But one of the Doom Squad has resisted the influence and now stands against the rest as the Doomsday Warrior! Prehistorik Man – Sam the caveman's quest to save his village begins! Sam lives in a village whose food is stolen by dinosaurs. To get more, Sam must collect bones, which he can then use to buy food. On his way, he'll need to make use of a variety of weapons, vehicles and attacks, including shouting, to attack all on-screen foes. Can Sam reach the dinosaur graveyard and collect enough bones? Nintendo Entertainment System Fire 'n Ice – As Dana, you have been chosen by the Queen of the Winter Fairies to bear the power of ice magic. With it, you must defend your home, Coolmint Island, from the wicked wizard Druidle and his flames!