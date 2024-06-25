Posted in: Free Fire, Games, Garena, Mobile Games | Tagged: free fire

Free Fire Announces Seventh Anniversary Celebration Plans

Garena has revealed their plans for the Seventh Anniversary of Free Fire, as they have a ton of plans for the next few months.

Article Summary Garena unveils a multi-event 7th anniversary celebration for Free Fire.

New modes, including BR and CS with exclusive 'Nostalgic Weapons', are added.

Free rare in-game rewards, including an anniversary bundle and a Gloo Wall.

7th anniversary includes a story animation, documentary, and a community story wall.

Garena has revealed all of their plans to celebrate the Seventh Anniversary of Free Fire with a multiple-event celebration. First off, the game is getting two new modes that will keep you occupied with friends and being solo. Next, the game has free rewards that will be passed out on a regular basis for a while. You'll also see some specialty modes, limited-time events, and a documentary. We have the finer details for you here from the devs.

Free Fire Seventh Anniversary

BR Mode: During the Friends' Echoes event in BR mode, players can interact with one another's silhouettes to redeem in-match rewards. Players can also use Memory Portals scattered across the map to teleport themselves to Mini Peak, a fun-sized version of the old Bermuda Peak. On this battlefield peppered with colorful anniversary-themed gift boxes, players can earn Memory Points either by breaking these boxes down or by eliminating enemies. With these Memory Points, players can then use the Glider to enter a time-limited Hall of Honor, where they can pick up Nostalgic Weapons — buffed versions of classic weapons from the past. Here, Nostalgic MP40, Nostalgic M1887, and Nostalgic Vector can all be picked up and brought back for use on the battlefield.

During the Friends' Echoes event in BR mode, players can interact with one another's silhouettes to redeem in-match rewards. Players can also use Memory Portals scattered across the map to teleport themselves to Mini Peak, a fun-sized version of the old Bermuda Peak. On this battlefield peppered with colorful anniversary-themed gift boxes, players can earn Memory Points either by breaking these boxes down or by eliminating enemies. With these Memory Points, players can then use the Glider to enter a time-limited Hall of Honor, where they can pick up Nostalgic Weapons — buffed versions of classic weapons from the past. Here, Nostalgic MP40, Nostalgic M1887, and Nostalgic Vector can all be picked up and brought back for use on the battlefield. CS Mode: At the same time, while playing CS mode, players may be teleported to Mini Peak in random rounds — during such rounds, players will notice a spawn area with special visual effects. Nostalgic Weapons can also be obtained by interacting with the 7th anniversary Supply Gadgets, and players can try looking for special anniversary gift boxes and break them open for random loot. Additionally, winning CS squads will be honored with a celebratory "Booyah" ceremony — the first of its kind in Free Fire.

At the same time, while playing CS mode, players may be teleported to Mini Peak in random rounds — during such rounds, players will notice a spawn area with special visual effects. Nostalgic Weapons can also be obtained by interacting with the 7th anniversary Supply Gadgets, and players can try looking for special anniversary gift boxes and break them open for random loot. Additionally, winning CS squads will be honored with a celebratory "Booyah" ceremony — the first of its kind in Free Fire. Free Rare Rewards: No celebration is complete without rewards — to thank players for their support over the years, Free Fire will launch a myriad of free-for-all rewards this anniversary. From an anniversary-themed male bundle with special effects, and a themed baseball bat, to an AC80 gun skin, players can relish in the in-game festivities and don their stylish collectibles starting 26th June. Players can also stand to win a limited edition 7th anniversary Gloo Wall during the Gloo Wall Relay. The event starts with a preheat draw on 26th June, where a handful of players will receive the sought-after 7th-anniversary Gloo Wall. Players who won the Gloo Wall can then team up with those who do not have it in the main 7th anniversary BR event from 27th June to 14th July, allowing more players to lay their hands on the limited edition item.

No celebration is complete without rewards — to thank players for their support over the years, Free Fire will launch a myriad of free-for-all rewards this anniversary. From an anniversary-themed male bundle with special effects, and a themed baseball bat, to an AC80 gun skin, players can relish in the in-game festivities and don their stylish collectibles starting 26th June. Players can also stand to win a limited edition 7th anniversary Gloo Wall during the Gloo Wall Relay. The event starts with a preheat draw on 26th June, where a handful of players will receive the sought-after 7th-anniversary Gloo Wall. Players who won the Gloo Wall can then team up with those who do not have it in the main 7th anniversary BR event from 27th June to 14th July, allowing more players to lay their hands on the limited edition item. New July Game Modes: In light of the patch update, Clash Squad will launch a new first-person perspective mode with faster movement and smoother shooting mechanics for more immersive combat. Players can also experience a fast-paced mini BR game with 11 other players in the 'Old Peak' gameplay mode. Finally, the 'Zombie Graveyard' mode will arrive. In this anniversary relaunch of the popular 'Zombie Uprising' mode, 4 to 5 players will gather to defeat the hordes to win. Reminisce about favorite Free Fire memories and create new ones with the community.

In light of the patch update, Clash Squad will launch a new first-person perspective mode with faster movement and smoother shooting mechanics for more immersive combat. Players can also experience a fast-paced mini BR game with 11 other players in the 'Old Peak' gameplay mode. Finally, the 'Zombie Graveyard' mode will arrive. In this anniversary relaunch of the popular 'Zombie Uprising' mode, 4 to 5 players will gather to defeat the hordes to win. Reminisce about favorite Free Fire memories and create new ones with the community. Free Fire Story Wall: Players can check out the FF Story Wall, where they can browse, like, comment on, and publish stories of their favorite memories in Free Fire.

Players can check out the FF Story Wall, where they can browse, like, comment on, and publish stories of their favorite memories in Free Fire. 7th anniversary Story Animation and Documentary: A themed animation will launch on 27th June, telling the story of a player who has accumulated lots of unforgettable memories and treasured friendships throughout his years of playing Free Fire. Players can also stream the theme song, "Feeling The Fire", on Spotify and YouTube.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!