Free Fire Launches New Collaboration Event With Street Fighter V

Garena and Capcom have come together for a special collaboration between the mobile game Free Fire and Street Fighter V this week. For the next few weeks, you'll be able to play the game as fan favorites Chun-Li and Ryu as you rush into battle and learn the legendary Hadouken. Yes, you'll be able to us Ryu's signature move, to a degree, in the game. The characters will be accompanied by a slew of exclusive time-limited content that you can only get during this particular event, which includes an entire special event interface, item reskins, and more. You can check out the details below.

Ryu will be bringing his signature Hadouken special attack into Free Fire. When performed, the Hadouken sees Ryu send a potent surge of spirit energy through his palms and towards an opponent. Survivors will now be able to learn and perform one of pop culture's most recognisable fighting moves in Free Fire – as an emote!

Survivors will have access to a variety of Street Fighter V-themed fashion items inspired by the game – to enable them to battle in style. These will include Chun-Li's iconic outfit – featuring her blue qipao and deadly spiked bracelets – as well as a Gloo Wall skin inspired by the fighter, both of which are available from today.

In addition to Chun-Li's iconic costume, Survivors will soon be offered the chance to add Ryu's outfit to their wardrobe. The "Free Fighter" crossover event will also bring to the game a host of exclusive themed items, including the Hadouken grenade and the AWM gun skin, just to name a few.

From today, Survivors can look forward to a "Free Fighter" event that completely transforms the main lobby. Fans of the Street Fighter games will immediately recognise the Air Force Base background, which is one of the series' classic stages.